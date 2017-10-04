Trump gets the media's middle finger on Puerto Rico

We see the media intentionally take Trump out of context all the time, and his comments in Puerto Rico make for one of the most blatant instances. On CBS radio, they said he complained about Puerto Rico putting a hole in the budget and left out where he said that is fine. Here is the actual quote.

Trump pledged an all-out effort to help the island but added: "Now I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you've thrown our budget a little out of whack[.]" (This is where MSNBC cut off the quote. Trump goes on:) "Because we've spent a lot of money on Puerto Rico. And that's fine. We've saved a lot of lives." Why would MSNBC and Rachel Maddow cut off the last part of the quote? The answer is obvious. She really doesn't want her listeners to see that he said that is fine. Heading in the supposedly conservative Newsmax: Trump in Devastated Puerto Rico: You've Thrown Budget 'Out of Whack' Newsmax has been moving left for a long time. There is no reason at all that they couldn't have put and that is fine in their headline.