Tony Podesta scurries away toward the darkness

Until yesterday, Tony Podesta was the head of the powerful lobbying firm that bears his – and his brother John’s – name, the Podesta Group. His hometown newspaper (and ideological ally) The Washington Post piously declares as its slogan that “Democracy dies in the dark.” Yet, Podesta now wants darkness to surround his actions.

Tucker Carlson reported on air last night that Podesta is attempting to have removed from archives the previous reporting Tucker has done on Podesta, threatening litigation, and making absurd demands. Watch: I hope that Tony doesn’t understand what kind of discovery rights News Corp would have, should he launch this ill-advised lawsuit. They can afford lawyers. Bring it on! Tony could end up as pretzled as some of his famous (and expensive) art collection: