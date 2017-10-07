Time for a Casting Couch Museum
“Feminist” (LOL) Attorney, Lisa Bloom, insists there is NO connection between defending Harvey Weinstein’s alleged illegal sexual acts committed on or against multiple women for 3 decades and a contract to turn her book into a mini-series.
It just sort of worked out that way.
What’s the inference?
Tolerance of sexual harassment and assault is acceptable when the career prospects of victim(s) relies on the handiwork of a perpetrator who has the means to fuel the economic, social and political well-being of an industry.
Maybe it’s time high-minded Hollywood directors and producers dedicate a Casting Couch Museum to honor all victims... those who got famous, as well as those who didn’t, including those who never had a chance to begin with.
People of goodwill and decency need to shine a light on how deeply this practice is woven into Hollywood’s cultural rug.
