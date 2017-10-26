The urinary obsessions of Chris Matthews

MSNBC host Chris Matthews couldn't control himself. As he interviewed leftwing reporter David Cay Johnston on tax reform, he employed the florid language and imagery of Fusion GPS's now-discredited "golden showers" Trump dossier, the one that contained invented tales of Trump being urinated on by Russian prostitutes in his wayback and the KGB retaining records of it. "...he has just peed on three of them," Matthews said matter-of-factly, speaking of Trump's supposed inability to get tax reform through in the Congress due to negative relations with some of its members.

Maybe it was a reference to the dossier, maybe not. But when two allusions, slyly inserted into a tax debate come up, it starts to look like a pattern. Following on from his three peed-on Senators, he said no Democrat would jump ranks to join Trump on tax reform because "you'd look like a complete prostitute if you did that." Prostitute? Like in Moscow? Like the ones who peed on Trump in the phony dossier? On the day when the golden showers dossier was leading the news? And within a 30-second span of blabber? Sounds like Chris Matthews has more salacious (and gross) things on his mind than tax reform. He's just letting the language of what he really cares about slip in and slip in, like a subliminal advertisement. PJ Media notes that he's shown signs of interest in this issue before. Makes you wonder if he should be covering serious topics like tax reform at all. He should be put on on the fake news beat, pervert version, and be done with it.