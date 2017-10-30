The trouble with Mueller

No matter what, Mr. Mueller's work is under intense pressure, as we saw when the Wall Street Journal called for his resignation, along with Guy Benson's interesting analysis :

We've been hearing a ton of predictions about Monday, the day that Mr. Mueller is supposed to announce some indictments.

The Washington Post revealed Tuesday that the Hillary Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee jointly paid for that infamous “dossier” full of Russian disinformation against Donald Trump. They filtered the payments through a U.S. law firm (Perkins Coie), which hired the opposition-research hit men at Fusion GPS. Fusion in turn tapped a former British spook, Christopher Steele, to compile the allegations, which are based largely on anonymous, Kremlin-connected sources. Strip out the middlemen, and it appears that Democrats paid for Russians to compile wild allegations about a U.S. presidential candidate. Did someone say “collusion”? This news is all the more explosive because the DNC and Clinton campaign hid their role, even amid the media furor after BuzzFeed published the Steele dossier in January. Reporters are now saying that Clinton campaign officials lied to them about their role in the dossier. Current DNC Chair Tom Perez and former Chair Debbie Wasserman-Schultz deny knowing about the dossier arrangement, but someone must have known. Perhaps this explains why Congressional Democrats have been keen to protect Fusion from answering dossier questions -- disrupting hearings, protesting subpoenas and deriding Republican investigators.

And it's only going to get more confusing as more information comes out next week and after.

So it's time for Mueller to do the honorable thing and resign. How can Mr. Mueller, or anyone else who has worked in the deep state, honestly look at all of this without bumping into a conflict of interest along the way?

As the expression goes: when all else fails, read the instructions! In this case, "the instructions" are in the U.S. Constitution that gives the Congress oversight responsibilities.

It is the Congress, not Mr. Mueller, that should be conducting this investigation. The U.S. Congress has its flaws, from grandstanding to partisanship, but it is the best place to conduct these hearings and to ask the questions that need answers.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.