The same thing over again: Kamala Harris loads up on hoary campaign tactics

The money that went to Revolution Messaging during the third quarter is more than double the $110,000 the campaign had spent on the firm during the second quarter. Harris's campaign spent nearly $300,000 on its services during the first quarter and has now given more than $650,000 to the media firm this year.

California's wunderkind Democratic Senator, Kamala Harris, is loading up for a presidential run. According to the Washington Free Beacon , she's doubled her campaign spending on the media company that first raised Bernie Sanders' profile with voters, and gone all in on hiring Hillary Clinton's leftover campaign staffers to a newly rented office in Washington, D.C.. She's also made the rubber chicken circuit in the tony Hamptons in search of big dollar donors among the rich liberals, the kind who previously bankrolled Cliinton's campaign.

Revolution Messaging helped boost Bernie Sanders's national profile last year when he was running in the Democratic primary against Hillary Clinton, pushing his message out and creating his digital and branding strategy.

What stands out here? That she's not offering anything new. Old faces. Old tactics. That effort to raise a humongous amount of money three years ahead of the next general election. It almost looks as though she's copying the Mitt Romney-style campaign that Hillary Clinton copied from Mitt Romney.

Romney, remember, amassed a huge war chest before he ran for president in 2012, initiating the process years before the starting gun, so as to seem inevitable. (Hillary Clinton did the same in the 2016 run). He hired every swamp creature in Washington as a consultant for something or other, so as to have the Washington Swamp squarely behind him. (Hillary Clinton did the same, bagging even the RINOs). He relied on trendy data analysis to secure votes, which minimized his perceived need to campaign. (Hillary followed him right off the cliff on that one).

Now we see Kamala Harris following those candidacies in style and substance, wining and dining with the celebs and Beautiful People to amass a huge preemptive-strike style war chest just as Hillary once did. She's hiring her consultants, same as Romney. She's looking to Bernie Sanders' team for Internet marketing and possibly using them for data analysis, just as her predecessors did.

There's only one problem: They didn't win.

Did she learn nothing from the 2016 campaign and the 'unexpected' victory of Donald Trump? Does she recognize that hanging around with fatcats in sybaritic settings is no way to win Wisconsin voters? That money spent no longer means anything in forecasting outcome? (Trump spent a tenth of what Clinton did to get his result). That direct campaigning and not relying on Internet marketing or Internet data is what produces the most favorable result?

Apparently, she doesn't. All she must think she has to do, it seems, is put on a new face with the old tactics and the voters will come flocking in. As if her political start as Willie Brown's girlfriend wouldn't be more than a little problematic, and her entrenchment with the establishment since then wouldn't add to it. Not to mention, what she's now selling is socialism. But the world has changed since Trump won.

Since I'm not a Democrat, all I can do is hope that Harris keeps on doing what she's doing.