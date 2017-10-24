The reality of what NFL players are protesting

"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.

To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder", adding that he would continue to protest during the anthem until he feels like "[the American flag] represents what it's supposed to represent."

If this is the reason for all the NFL player protests then it is incumbent upon someone to identify specifically all those blacks who are being oppressed by the police.

After a simple search on the internet of police brutality against blacks you find that the majority of blacks that meet this criteria are criminals. In fact, in most cases of brutality identified by black leaders and protesters, the alleged police brutality happens during or just after the commission of a crime. Very rarely do any altercations between police and blacks happen outside the criminal element.

What this means for Kaepernick’s cronies in the NFL is that they are focused on the criminal element of the black population when they take a knee. They are protesting how black criminals are treated when they are caught during the commission of a crime.

If, in fact, the black oppression problem is as big as these NFL protesters say, then where is all the evidence of law abiding blacks being oppressed and brutalized by police? The answer is there are few and far between instances of law abiding blacks being oppressed or involved in any altercations with police in America today.

So what’s really behind these NFL protests?

I believe it’s about following in the footsteps of Jessie Jackson and Al Sharpton and all the other race baiters in the public eye. It’s about giving BLM a bigger voice and keeping the race baiting movement strong. It’s about making excuses for criminal activity and blaming anyone and everyone but the criminals for their actions.