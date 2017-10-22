The price of virtue signaling paid by a 10-year-old girl

The force-feeding of transgenderism into American society by cultural, corporate, and governmental elites is one of the wonders of the history of social engineering. The fantasy that one can choose a sex, and that anything other than full-fledged support of and catering to that fantasy is hateful bigotry has been enforced in every corner of America.

There is always a cost when social and governmental enforcement mechanisms impose a fantasy on the public. In the case of transgenderism, many of those costs are being paid by innocent children. Consider this, from the Daily Wire: