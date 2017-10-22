The price of virtue signaling paid by a 10-year-old girl
The force-feeding of transgenderism into American society by cultural, corporate, and governmental elites is one of the wonders of the history of social engineering. The fantasy that one can choose a sex, and that anything other than full-fledged support of and catering to that fantasy is hateful bigotry has been enforced in every corner of America.
There is always a cost when social and governmental enforcement mechanisms impose a fantasy on the public. In the case of transgenderism, many of those costs are being paid by innocent children. Consider this, from the Daily Wire:
The trial for a Wyoming transsexual accused of raping a 10-year-old girl in a bathroom began on Monday, reports the Billings Gazette.
Miguel Martinez, a biological male who identifies as a woman and goes by the name Michelle, allegedly "invited" the 10-year-old into a bathroom on March 23, where he proceeded to grope her breasts and genitals and penetrate her.
As noted by the Gazette, "Nurses at the Wyoming Medical Center completed a sexual assault exam and found redness and abrasions on the girl's genitalia."
Martinez was allowed into the girls’ bathroom solely because he claimed to be a female, despite possessing a Y-chromosome in every cell of his body.
A friend comments:
Because no one could have possibly foreseen that pedophiles claiming to “identify” as women would take advantage of “gender-neutral” bathrooms.
So the price of adult leftist virtual signaling is paid by 10-year-old girls.
The force-feeding of transgenderism into American society by cultural, corporate, and governmental elites is one of the wonders of the history of social engineering. The fantasy that one can choose a sex, and that anything other than full-fledged support of and catering to that fantasy is hateful bigotry has been enforced in every corner of America.
There is always a cost when social and governmental enforcement mechanisms impose a fantasy on the public. In the case of transgenderism, many of those costs are being paid by innocent children. Consider this, from the Daily Wire:
The trial for a Wyoming transsexual accused of raping a 10-year-old girl in a bathroom began on Monday, reports the Billings Gazette.
Miguel Martinez, a biological male who identifies as a woman and goes by the name Michelle, allegedly "invited" the 10-year-old into a bathroom on March 23, where he proceeded to grope her breasts and genitals and penetrate her.
As noted by the Gazette, "Nurses at the Wyoming Medical Center completed a sexual assault exam and found redness and abrasions on the girl's genitalia."
Martinez was allowed into the girls’ bathroom solely because he claimed to be a female, despite possessing a Y-chromosome in every cell of his body.
A friend comments:
Because no one could have possibly foreseen that pedophiles claiming to “identify” as women would take advantage of “gender-neutral” bathrooms.
So the price of adult leftist virtual signaling is paid by 10-year-old girls.