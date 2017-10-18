The 'me too' campaign and the need to define our terms

Hollywood is tittering about sexual misbehavior following the collapse of Harvey The Pig Weinstein's empire. Such stories fascinate quite against our will. Did he really do that? To her? Whom else? Did anybody know? Why didn't somebody say something? None of this is really a surprise, and feminists are leaping at the chance to lay it on thick and get even with every pest they ever knew. Being Hollywood, that's about every other director, producer, and actor.

Some ladies are saying they were "sexually assaulted" without saying how. Rape? Groping? Patting on the fanny or feeling up? A stolen kiss? Holding hands against her will? There needs to be some specificity so we know what we're talking about when we say "sexual assault." Why does that matter? Because it's being called "sexual harassment" when a dude keeps after a chick even when she's said no. "No means no!" we're primly reminded, as if this were third grade and we didn't know that sometimes "no" doesn't mean "no" at all. If pursuit is defined as sexual harassment, the human race may be doomed to extinction. Some girls won't date on the first or even the second request, specifically to discourage panting males. If the serious men quit that easily, a whole lotta good marriages would never happen. Real sexual harassment needs to be taken seriously, beginning with clear definitions. On the other hand, nonsense represented as sexual harassment warrants only ridicule.