The long history of Russians trying to bribe Clinton, Inc.

As a congressional investigator for the House Committee on Rules, we had the "impeachment inquiry," and I was tasked to investigate successful attempts by the Chinese to buy in to the Clinton 1996 presidential campaign and also any and all Russian Mafia attempts at bribery.

I am an original source on Russian bribes, having been part of a 60 Minutes story with the late Mike Wallace in 1998.

In investigating Russian Mafia attempts at bribing President Clinton, I teamed up with Mike Wallace and his 60 Minutes team. We jointly interviewed Dr. Gregori Loutchansky, an alleged leader of a global criminal smuggling syndicate. We all met in a suite in the Hotel Maurice in Paris. Dr. Loutchansky really impressed me as a very smart man. He had been implicated in a bribery scheme through a NYC "straw donor" to then-president Clinton.

Mike Wallace and his able producers for the 60 Minutes segment pointed out how dangerous Dr. Loutchansky was in smuggling "bad things to bad people," mostly weapons and nuclear components for the development of weapons.

During the interview, Mr. Wallace, whom I have the utmost respect for, asked him directly: "Dr. Loutchansky, did you try to bribe President Bill Clinton?"

Answer: "Of course I did. It was not a crime for me" – followed by his jovial laugh.

Now we find out that in 2010, Russian criminal elements were finally successful in bribing Clinton, Inc.

This time, the corruption was a criminal gambit to capture 20% of our uranium mining activity. Nancy Soderberg, a real Clinton operative spin-master, tried to filibuster Tucker Carlson on his Fox show.

Tucker Carlson made a brilliant point that even if the successful bribery occurred years ago, the infamous Clinton spin machine – "old news, distant past, nothing to see, flush down the memory hole," – was not going to work, because Tucker simply pointed out that it is still happening.

Uranium is now in the hands of ongoing operational criminal syndicates.

Most people say, correctly, that uranium-mining is part of the continuum of reactor operations leading to "bomb material," but that misses the real danger unleashed on the world by Clinton, Inc. greed.

In the development and refining of uranium, it is turned into the "yellow cake" and then oxygenated into UO2. Each step of the way, it gets more toxic to human life if not shielded and handled very carefully:

For inhalation or ingestion of soluble or moderately soluble compounds such as uranyl fluoride (UO 2 F2) or uranium tetrafluoride (UF4), the uranium enters the bloodstream and reaches the kidney and other internal organs, so that chemical toxicity is of primary importance. For inhalation of insoluble compounds such as uranium dioxide (UO2) and triuranium octaoxide (U3O8), the uranium is generally deposited in the lungs and can remain there for long periods of time (months or years). The main concern from exposure to these insoluble compounds is increased cancer risk from the internal exposure to radioactivity.

The half-life of dangerous UO2 is 4 billion years.

So thanks to Clinton greed and corruption, 20% of American uranium is now in the hands of totally corrupt people.

If this percentage is correct, I believe that about 64,000 tons of uranium ore will be refined. That's one hell of a lot of very toxic dirty bomb material. That is an environmental danger that makes global warming look like a walk in the park on a spring day.

I wonder what environmentalist think of Clinton, Inc. greed now!