The leftist way to fix Hollywood

Considering what conservatives have known, or suspected, about Hollywood for years, it should surprise no one when a reptile like Harvey Weinstein is eventually singled out for his behavior. Nor should it surprise anyone that other slimy critters started to panic when their names were mentioned as being guilty of the same (possibly criminal) behavior. To make matters worse, this casting couch predation is beginning to look like a common occurrence in the film industry.

What I do find greatly interesting about this whole sordid affair is the silence of the usual progressive social justice warriors, especially considering the prevalence of this abhorrent behavior. How many times have political, financial, or industrial misdeeds graced cable and print news, to be quickly eclipsed by calls from outraged reformers for congressional investigations, government regulation, and industry nationalization? Not this time, for some reason. Hollywood in particular is hands off as far as the SJWs and political class are concerned, which doesn't seem right at all. So, in the spirit of Saul Alinsky and his fourth rule for radical persons, I hereby call for – no, I demand the creation of a federal casting committee so that actors and actor-persons can be placed into the appropriate progressively acceptable gender and species-non-specific rolls without fear of harassment or unwanted sexual advance. Moreover, I demand the consolidation of all movie studios into a single government-sponsored entity where federa oversight can standardize film practices. In addition, I demand the replacement of all studio executives with appointees, nominated by the executive branch and ratified by the legislature. This are the standard type of demand we seem to have to deal with every time an airline attendant gets taken out of context or a chicken sandwich chain does something remotely non-P.C. With committees of bureaucrats scrutinizing movie scripts, deciding what films are be made, who stars in them, and what the actor-persons are paid, would the movies be any worse than they are now? It would almost be like turning Obamacare loose on Hollywood. What a delicious thought.