The fall of higher education

Parents who continue to send their children to college and alumni who continue to contribute to colleges should have their heads examined. We've gone way beyond "this is embarrassing." 1. "Northwestern doubles its programming on 'deconstructing masculinity'"

"The first event of this academic year in November will tackle 'toxic masculinity[.]' ... The program ... started in spring 2016 with a grant from the U.S. Justice Department."