The Dems’ cry ‘sabotage’ as Trump reforms unconstitutional Obamacare subsidies to insurance companies

…the government will stop making “cost-sharing” payments, which are ObamaCare subsidies for insurers that defray the cost of deductibles or co-pays for some folks below 250% of the poverty line. (snip)

The Democrats have decided on a party line to attack President Trump following a federal court decision and ending the unconstitutional “subsidies” (bribes) to health insurance companies that President Obama instituted, with no constitutionally-mandated appropriation by Congress. The Wall Street Journal summarizes the gist of the issue:

The payments are illegal. The Affordable Care Act leaves the subsidies contingent on an annual appropriation, but since 2014 Congress has declined to dedicate the funding. The Obama Administration wrote the checks anyway, and the House of Representatives sued. Federal Judge Rosemary Collyer last year ruled that the Obama Administration had violated the Constitution, and an appeal is pending.

As my friend Mark Fitzgibbons emails, “The left has become so robotic and uncreative” that they rely on language ginned up for them. A search of “Trump ACA sabotage” yields 265,000 results with Dems and their lickspittle media pushing the party line. After all, it would be a shame to waste all that focus-grouping of various words.

The word of the moment is “sabotage.”

For example, “Pelosi and Schumer called the move a "spiteful act of vast, pointless sabotage leveled at working families and the middle class in every corner of America." And Senator Kamala Harris, considered a 2020 presidential contender by many Dems (because she is not in her seventies and is attractive and half black), mass emails, “I have never seen an elected official so cruelly sabotage a law.”

MoveOn.org's spokesman got the message, too, and tries to pin responsibiity for the O'care mess on the POTUS: "Thanks to Trump’s willful campaign of deliberate sabotage, Obamacare is becoming Trumpcare."

Rick Moran correctly points out that it is the Democrats who sabotaged Obamacare by designing it to fail, and propping it up with illegal bribes to insurance companies.

You can’t “sabotage” a bridge that is collapsing.