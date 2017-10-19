The Democrats are filling up their own swamp with more lobbyists and hacks.

Remember how Donald Trump attacked lobbyists and the swamp that Washington has become? He will have plenty of targets in the years ahead as Democratic party leadership plans to name lobbyists and Democratic operatives as “ superdelegates .”

The Democratic Party this week plans to name 75 people including lobbyists and political operatives to leadership posts that come with superdelegate votes at its next presidential convention, potentially aggravating old intraparty tensions as it struggles to confront President Donald Trump. The new members-at-large of the Democratic National Committee will vote on party rules and in 2020 will be convention delegates free to vote for a primary candidate of their choice. They include lobbyists for Venezuela’s national petroleum company and for the parent company of Fox News, according to a list obtained by Bloomberg News. At least three of the people worked for either Hillary Clinton or Bernie Sanders in 2016 while also casting ballots as superdelegates. The superdelegate system has been a focus of complaints from supporters of Sanders, the Vermont senator who challenged Clinton, and activists on the left, who have said the party’s nominating system is rigged in favor of corporate interests. While most superdelegates are elected to a public or party office, the at-large DNC members

Superdelegates not only vote on who the presidential Democratic nominee will be but also will vote on party rules. The party operatives that are planned to be named as superdelegates include holdovers from Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. The group also includes union leaders and, for good measure, an undocumented immigrant.

Clearly this is an effort to derail – and possible preemptively discourage -- another Bernie Sanders presidential run (or any campaign insurgency that is too far left to have a chance of winning the presidency). Superdelegates were Clinton’s “ace in the hole” when she won the nomination last year.

This step will probably infuriate left-wing activists in the party and create schisms that will possibly hurt the Democrats in years to come, as left-wing activists feel short-changed.

Donald Trump would be smart to take a page from Saul Alinsky (the saint of today’s Democratic Party) and “rub raw the resentments of the people of the community”. He should repeatedly point out how the entire superdelegate practice is an inherently undemocratic process and that Democrats seem intent on filling the Potomac swamp of Washington with more lobbyists and Democratic party operatives who answer to, among others, the dictatorship of Venezuela.