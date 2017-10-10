October 10, 2017
The case for libertarianism in 50 seconds
[editor’s note: the credits at the end of this video attribute it to Inaki Merro and Diseno audiovisual, which may indicate some special effects were employed]
The "Invisible Foot" of government puts the pedal to the metal in this short video.
