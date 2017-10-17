The best reason yet for boycotting the NFL

As a fifty-year follower of the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys being my team, and someone who waits eagerly each year for the season to start, I really thought it would be like going cold turkey on a booze addiction to ever give up my favorite sport. This year, adding to the anticipation, there was a brand new 65-inch Sony sitting just a few feet from the recliners and the waiting fireplace. I was set for the season. And then those foolish young black players decided imprudently to follow the league's biggest loser in his flag- and anthem-disrespecting protest against supposed oppression of blacks in America. Like many in the NFL fan base, I was initially angered but unsure what to do about it. My uncertainty didn't last long – on week three, when my Boys linked arms and knelt prior to the game, with owner, Jerry Jones, right in the middle, this ol' Cowboy fan changed channels and hasn't watched anything from the NFL since.

I confess that there have been times when I was tempted, like the boozer in rehab, to take just one little taste, but I have managed to remain steadfast. Now, as we are treated to weekly images of evermore empty NFL stadiums and declining television ratings, I no longer have to fear falling off the wagon, for just this very morning I read this: "Well, I think it's deeply troubling that the president would be attacking black athletes for expressing their opinions peacefully," [Hillary] Clinton told Sirius XM host Zerlina Maxwell. "Protest is a part of the American way of life and it's something that I'm very proud of whether I agree or disagree peaceful protest is part of what has helped us make progress, learn more, be a better country over time." "I just couldn't help thinking that he has attacked these black athletes for peacefully protesting, but he doesn't really attack white supremacists, neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klanners, or Vladimir Putin, who interfered in our election and I think it's all part of his political calculation and I really think it's bad for the country. He wants to set people against each other, he wants to divide us," she added. Yep, that Clinton, hateful Hillary, the despised doyenne of defeat, the lame, lying lioness of losing, that selfsame, swamp-side elitist who last year looked me square in the eye through my television screen and contemptuously sneered that I, me, a poor kid, combat veteran, college graduate on the G.I. Bill with a successful career and retirement, an American success story, am a deplorable human being, has just given her blessing to this Democrat-induced racial cancer growing within the bowels of the NFL. Well, folks, that's good enough for me. If Cankles is for it, then it goes without saying that I am dead-set against. If liberals wanted to inject progressive politics into football, they just did so with a partisan turkey baster, and in a way that firms up this conservative patriot's resolve like nothing before. If Hillary supports anything political, I'm viscerally opposed – a response, I suspect, is widespread among the largely conservative white male fan base, her weakest demographic. So if any of you need additional resolve in turning your back on the NFL and its gutless owners, remember that Hillary is in full support of those players kneeling while our national anthem is played. Once again, twice in less than a year, Hillary has made decision-making easier for me.