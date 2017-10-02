The common factors in all those cities were protests and riots against perceived police brutality.

Daily Caller:

As McDonald [sic] sees it, agitation by groups such as Black Lives Matter, encouraged by slanted media coverage, has led to a retrenchment among big-city police forces. Street cops are so worried about being vilified by city leaders and the press that they are avoiding contact with the criminal element, she says.

"Cops are backing off of proactive policing in high-crime minority neighborhoods, and criminals are becoming emboldened," MacDonald [sic] wrote in a Sept. 25 piece for City Journal. "Having been told incessantly by politicians, the media, and Black Lives Matter activists that they are bigoted for getting out of their cars and questioning someone loitering on a known drug corner at 2 AM, many officers are instead just driving by."

Critics have said MacDonald's [sic] theory is not supported by statistical evidence, noting that big spikes in violence occurred in just a handful of cities. If the Ferguson Effect were a real phenomenon, they argue, it would have manifested itself across the country.

"It's really a local problem, not a broad trend," Ames Grawert, an attorney with the Brennan Center for Justice, told The Intercept in 2016. "There is no evidence that crime has gone up overall."

Another year's worth of FBI data, however, adds weight to MacDonald's argument. Killings have spiked in several cities that experienced rioting or significant protest against the police.

Dallas, for example, recorded 171 murders in 2016 – 47 percent more than in 2014. The story was the same in Charlotte and Milwaukee, whose 2016 homicide totals were 43 and 57 percent higher than in 2014, respectively.

Nowhere is the correlation between reduced police activity – what MacDonald [sic] calls "de-policing" – and a higher number of murders stronger than it is Chicago.

Earlier this year, the University of Chicago issued a report on the data behind the city's horrifying rise in gun violence in 2016. After concluding the wave of murders couldn't be attributed to warm weather or a decrease in educational or social welfare spending, the report suggested a precipitous drop in police stops might be a causal factor.