Soros puts Trump's 'deplorables' under the microscope

While the study’s primary stated goal is to provide a deeper understanding of the white working class, an unstated goal of the study is to help the American left and the Democratic Party recapture some meaningful chunk of the white working-class voting bloc.

Still smarting from Hillary Clinton's unexpected election loss in 2016, the Soros crew at the Open Foundation Society has got to work looking for reasons to hammer it down and ensure it never happens again. A new study of 450 working class whites from five cities has come out, with the aim of finding out how these recalcitrants and deplorables can team up with other ethnic groups to elect Democrats. Oh that's not how they put it, but it seems to be what it is. According to the Daily Caller, which spotted the study :

Well, good luck with that, pals. To the extent the Sorosians paint working class whites as garden variety racists, they aren't going to win any new elections. To the extent that they try to understand working class whites, they may make some inroads. Which really means: To the extent they reject their own 'narrative' is pretty much the only chance they have to win.

Still, the study makes no secret of its real plan to get working class whites back into the Democrat fold, with greater use of community organizers to "unite" communities - a tall order given the assumption of identical group values. It also calls for a demonstration good government practices, which come of the expanded government favored by Democrats, meaning, good P.R. spin.

The study also notes that whites are heavily intermarried with other ethic groups and most voted to elect the first black president. What's more, many of these working class whites, in some cities, a majority, did not vote for President Trump.

Some parts of it seem to signal an interest in finding out what is really going on. The definition of white working class values seems to be spot on, even though 'hard work' and 'play by the rules' are phrases President Obama often used in his speeches, and therefore ring hollow from a Democrat who does not share those values:

Some parts of it seem to signal an interest in finding out what is really going on. The definition of white working class values seems to be spot on, even though 'hard work' and 'play by the rules' are phrases President Obama often used in his speeches, and therefore ring hollow from a Democrat who does not share those values:

Some parts of it seem to signal an interest in finding out what is really going on. The definition of white working class values seems to be spot on, even though 'hard work' and 'play by the rules' are phrases President Obama often used in his speeches, and therefore ring hollow from a Democrat who does not share those values:

Yet there's a curious disconnect in that the researchers claim it's all to help "working class whites" prepare to become a minority in their own country, as stated by the study:

“This project begins to identify some pathways and reframe the conversation,” Harwood said, according to a University of Illinois News Bureau press release .

“The working class has been abandoned or exiled by the Democrats,” the study flatly concludes.

While the study's primary stated goal is to provide a deeper understanding of the white working class, an unstated goal of the study is to help the American left and the Democratic Party recapture some meaningful chunk of the white working-class voting bloc.

What are the possibilities of building cross-racial coalitions between white working- class Americans and communities of color, as the country transitions from majority white to minority white?

Some parts of it seem to signal an interest in finding out what is really going on. The definition of white working class values seems to be spot on, even though 'hard work' and 'play by the rules' are phrases President Obama often used in his speeches, and therefore ring hollow from a Democrat who does not share those values: