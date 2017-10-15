Soros puts Trump's 'deplorables' under the microscope
Still smarting from Hillary Clinton's unexpected election loss in 2016, the Soros crew at the Open Foundation Society has got to work looking for reasons to hammer it down and ensure it never happens again. A new study of 450 working class whites from five cities has come out, with the aim of finding out how these recalcitrants and deplorables can team up with other ethnic groups to elect Democrats. Oh that's not how they put it, but it seems to be what it is. According to the Daily Caller, which spotted the study:
While the study’s primary stated goal is to provide a deeper understanding of the white working class, an unstated goal of the study is to help the American left and the Democratic Party recapture some meaningful chunk of the white working-class voting bloc.
“The working class has been abandoned or exiled by the Democrats,” the study flatly concludes.
“This project begins to identify some pathways and reframe the conversation,” Harwood said, according to a University of Illinois News Bureau press release.
Yet there's a curious disconnect in that the researchers claim it's all to help "working class whites" prepare to become a minority in their own country, as stated by the study:
What are the possibilities of building cross-racial coalitions between white working-class Americans and communities of color, as the country transitions from majority whiteto minority white?
More than deviation from the classic definition, oreconomic insecurity, it was the crystallization of acommon set of values that bound our participantstogether as “white working class.”These values included being hardworking (going to work everyday, not calling in sick, earning every dollar),family focused (looking after one’s children,spending time with family), honest (following therules), direct (speaking the truth), supporting eachother (helping family and friends when in need),and not depending on welfare (doing everything ittook to take care of self and family without getting handouts).
Typically, the views expressed about her focusedon being untrustworthy and dishonest, as well asaccumulating a fortune from not working hard.This marked her as being outside the working-class valuesnoted above as being the cornerstone of workingclass identity. In addition, she was seen as a memberof the political elite and an “insider” in contrast withher political opponent. Across our study cities—verydifferent in terms of demographics, politics, ideology,and culture—we heard consistent criticisms againstClinton and the Democrats that ultimately provedto be fatal for Hillary’s campaign to become thefirst female president.
