October 15, 2017

Soros puts Trump's 'deplorables' under the microscope

By Monica Showalter

Still smarting from Hillary Clinton's unexpected election loss in 2016, the Soros crew at the Open Foundation Society has got to work looking for reasons to hammer it down and ensure it never happens again. A new study of 450 working class whites from five cities has come out, with the aim of finding out how these recalcitrants and deplorables can team up with other ethnic groups to elect Democrats. Oh that's not how they put it, but it seems to be what it is. According to the Daily Caller, which spotted the study:

While the study’s primary stated goal is to provide a deeper understanding of the white working class, an unstated goal of the study is to help the American left and the Democratic Party recapture some meaningful chunk of the white working-class voting bloc.

“The working class has been abandoned or exiled by the Democrats,” the study flatly concludes.

“This project begins to identify some pathways and reframe the conversation,” Harwood said, according to a University of Illinois News Bureau press release.

Yet there's a curious disconnect in that the researchers claim it's all to help "working class whites" prepare to become a minority in their own country, as stated by the study:

What are the possibilities of building cross-racial coalitions between white working-
class Americans and communities of color, as the country transitions from majority white
to minority white?
 
Which makes one wonder why they are bothering, given that they already think whites are withering away.
 
Some parts of it seem to signal an interest in finding out what is really going on. The definition of white working class values seems to be spot on, even though 'hard work' and 'play by the rules' are phrases President Obama often used in his speeches, and therefore ring hollow from a Democrat who does not share those values:
 
More than deviation from the classic definition, or
economic insecurity, it was the crystallization of a
common set of values that bound our participants
together as “white working class.”
These values included being hardworking (going to work every
day, not calling in sick, earning every dollar),
family focused (looking after one’s children,
spending time with family), honest (following the
rules), direct (speaking the truth), supporting each
other (helping family and friends when in need),
and not depending on welfare (doing everything it
took to take care of self and family without getting handouts).
But it soon goes off the rails when it claims working class whites use these values to distinguish themselves from immigrants, minorities and the wealthy, summing that up as racism through "coded language" over crime and jobs, instead of an argument over different values, although there is one reference racism being non-existent when values are the same.
 
The summary on Hillary Clinton, is priceless;
 
Typically, the views expressed about her focused
on being untrustworthy and dishonest, as well as
accumulating a fortune from not working hard.
This marked her as being outside the working-class values
noted above as being the cornerstone of working
class identity. In addition, she was seen as a member
of the political elite and an “insider” in contrast with
her political opponent. Across our study cities—very
different in terms of demographics, politics, ideology,
and culture—we heard consistent criticisms against
Clinton and the Democrats that ultimately proved
to be fatal for Hillary’s campaign to become the
first female president.
The study also notes that whites are heavily intermarried with other ethic groups and most voted to elect the first black president. What's more, many of these working class whites, in some cities, a majority, did not vote for President Trump.
 
Still, the study makes no secret of its real plan to get working class whites back into the Democrat fold, with greater use of community organizers to "unite" communities - a tall order given the assumption of identical group values. It also calls for a demonstration good government practices, which come of the expanded government favored by Democrats, meaning, good P.R. spin.
 
Well, good luck with that, pals. To the extent the Sorosians paint working class whites as garden variety racists, they aren't going to win any new elections. To the extent that they try to understand working class whites, they may make some inroads. Which really means: To the extent they reject their own 'narrative' is pretty much the only chance they have to win.
 

