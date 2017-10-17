Soldier who Obama White House said 'served with honor and distinction' pleads guilty to desertion

The 31-year-old said he deserted from his outpost to try to reach the base from where he was dispatched. Bergdahl told the judge he wanted to report "a critical problem in my chain of command," but did not specify what that problem was.

There was no pre-trial agreement prior to Bergdahl's guilty plea, both the government and defense said.

Bergdahl faces up to five years in prison for the desertion charge and up to life in prison for the charge of misbehavior before the enemy.

The judge, Army Col. Jeffery R. Nance, said Bergdahl's sentencing hearing will begin October 23.

President Trump echoed the sentiments of many in the military when he suggested that Bergdahl should be shot for his crimes.

In an exclusive interview obtained by ABC last year, Bergdahl said he didn't think he would be able to get a fair trial after Trump's comments that he should be shot.

"We may as well go back to kangaroo courts and lynch mobs. They got what they wanted," Bergdahl said. "People who are to the point of saying, 'Yeah, just shoot him' – you can never convince those people to change their minds."

Retired Army Spc. Cody Full, a member of Bergdahl's platoon in Afghanistan when he disappeared from the base, called Bergdahl a "coward" in an interview with CNN.

"He was a coward nine years ago when he deserted, and I think he showed he's still a coward," Full said. "He refuses to take responsibility for his actions."

He said the military has an open-door policy for service members to voice concerns about chains of command, so it wasn't rational for Bergdahl to do what he did.

"He literally put thousands and thousands of people's lives at risk," Full added, "just so he could go and want to complain for whatever transgressions he thought happened or didn't happen."