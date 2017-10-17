Soldier who Obama White House said 'served with honor and distinction' pleads guilty to desertion
Bowe Bergdahl pleaded guilty in a military court yesterday to desertion and misconduct before the enemy. The misconduct charge could get him a life sentence.
The 31-year-old said he deserted from his outpost to try to reach the base from where he was dispatched. Bergdahl told the judge he wanted to report "a critical problem in my chain of command," but did not specify what that problem was.
There was no pre-trial agreement prior to Bergdahl's guilty plea, both the government and defense said.
Bergdahl faces up to five years in prison for the desertion charge and up to life in prison for the charge of misbehavior before the enemy.
The judge, Army Col. Jeffery R. Nance, said Bergdahl's sentencing hearing will begin October 23.
President Trump echoed the sentiments of many in the military when he suggested that Bergdahl should be shot for his crimes.
In an exclusive interview obtained by ABC last year, Bergdahl said he didn't think he would be able to get a fair trial after Trump's comments that he should be shot.
"We may as well go back to kangaroo courts and lynch mobs. They got what they wanted," Bergdahl said. "People who are to the point of saying, 'Yeah, just shoot him' – you can never convince those people to change their minds."
Retired Army Spc. Cody Full, a member of Bergdahl's platoon in Afghanistan when he disappeared from the base, called Bergdahl a "coward" in an interview with CNN.
"He was a coward nine years ago when he deserted, and I think he showed he's still a coward," Full said. "He refuses to take responsibility for his actions."
He said the military has an open-door policy for service members to voice concerns about chains of command, so it wasn't rational for Bergdahl to do what he did.
"He literally put thousands and thousands of people's lives at risk," Full added, "just so he could go and want to complain for whatever transgressions he thought happened or didn't happen."
CNN never mentions the Obama administration's celebration over Bergdahl's release in exchange for five terrorist commanders that culminated in a bizarre White House Rose Garden ceremony with Bergdahl's parents.
"He wasn't forgotten by his community in Idaho, or the military, which rallied to support the Bergdahls through thick and thin. And he wasn't forgotten by his country, because the United States of America does not ever leave our men and women in uniform behind.
"As Commander-in-Chief, I am proud of the servicemembers who recovered Sergeant Bergdahl and brought him safely out of harm's way. As usual, they performed with extraordinary courage and professionalism, and they have made their nation proud," Obama said at the time.
Bergdahl's fellow soldiers, however, reacted furiously to Obama's announcement, saying that Bowe deserted his post and put other troops' lives in jeopardy.
On "Fox & Friends" Monday morning, retired Green Beret Lt.-Col. Michael Waltz, who led the Special Forces search for Bergdahl, said Bowe is a deserter, and "there is zero doubt in my mind, soldiers were injured, soldiers were killed," while searching for him.
Then national security adviser Susan Rice even claims that Bergdahl served with "honor and distinction."
That is really not the point. The point is that he's back. He's going to be safely reunited with his family. He served the United States with honor and distinction and we'll have the opportunity, eventually, to learn what has transpired in the past years, but what's most important now is his health and well-being. That he has the opportunity to recover in peace and security and be reunited with his family, which is why this is such a joyous day.
If most soldiers served with Rice's idea of "honor and distinction" we'd lose every war we ever fought.
I doubt if Bergdahl will receive a sentence of life in prison. But with Trump as president, his sentence is likely to be stiff. At the very least, Bergdahl should be forced to apologize in person to the families of those killed and wounded who went looking for him.
The fact is, 100 Bergdahls aren't worth the life of one U.S. soldier who died trying to rescue him.
