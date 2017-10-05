Here is the more than 9-minute-long video, which is worth a viewing if you have not yet seen it:

Last week, a remarkable video was seen by millions of viewers on YouTube, showing a UC Riverside student stealing a MAGA hat and refusing to give it back. I wrote about it here , as a symptom an actual, serious, long-term revolutionary movement underway in the United States. The progressive cant uttered by the student, identified now as Edith Masias, reveals the brainwashing she has received: a mindset that utterly rejects the laws and customs of society.

Now, the victim of the theft, Matthew Vitale, who debates her on the video, has filed charges against her, and because of her subsequent actions, the charges may rise to the level of felony. Milo Yiannopoulos’s site Milo reports :

Vitale, a member of UC Riverside College Republicans, says he has decided to press criminal theft charges against her. He had first declined to press charges after being told it would only be a misdemeanor, but decided later to do so after Macias herself uploaded a video on Facebook titled #SnatchAHat, which showed her grabbing the hat off his head. “’Make America Great Again’ coded ‘Continue the Genocide of POC’. You feel safe cuz you got the cops and politicians on your side. Youre not safe… just saying. We need to make racists scared,” wrote Macias in a seemingly-illiterate caption that accompanied the video.

The video is no longer available on YouTube, but the words cited (“You’re not safe…. We need to make racists scared”) do indicate a terrorist intent.

Vitale was informed by campus police that the new evidence raises it to a felony theft charge. Speaking to The College Fix on Monday, Vitale said he wanted to take a stand. “I do want to send a message,” Vitale said. “I am not vindictive, I am not vengeful, but people especially in my generation need to realize you can’t do things like this because you don’t like what someone is saying or wearing.” “Free speech is under attack on campus,” he added. “As cliche as it sounds, the facts of our laws and our Constitution … don’t care about what you feel. For millennials everywhere who believe their feelings give them the right to step on the rights of others — you are sadly misguided. That is not the real world.”

Like any bully, Masias is shocked and outraged that her victim dares to fight back and cries out that she is the real victim. Even more comically, her supporters are demanding the university and the taxpayers fund her living costs:

Edith Macias’ friends have responded by rallying to her defense, demanding that the college protect her from any charges and even “pay for alternate housing accommodations for Macias and their family while simultaneously covering their current housing costs in order to keep them safe from threats of harm.” As the statement implies, Macias identifies with the pronouns “they/them.”

I certainly hope that Ms. Masias’s next cause will be “mass incarceration,” and that she will emerge as its poster child, a role she will occupy for many, many years. I can hardly wait for Democrat politicians to be asked to defend her.