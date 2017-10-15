Smut peddler Larry Flynt offers $10 million for dirt that would impeach Trump

The publisher of Hustler Magazine, who once offered $1 million to any woman who could prove they slept with a Republican legislator, hasn't been in the news recently, which must gall him to no end. So, to capitalize on the anti-Trump hysteria, Flynt is offering cold hard cash for anyone who steps forward with information that could ignite a scandal that would bring down Trump.

Porn magnate Larry Flynt is offering $10 million to anyone who has dirt on Donald Trump that would get him impeached. The offer appears in today's Washington Post as a full page ad.

Fox News:

Hustler founder Larry Flynt is running a full-page ad in Sunday’s Washington Post offering a $10 million reward for information leading to the impeachment of President Trump, Fox Business reports. Anchor Liz Claman tweeted a photo of the ad, which reads: “Larry Flynt and Hustler magazine announce a cash offer of up to $10 million for information leading to the impeachment and removal from office of Donald J. Trump.” In the ad, Flynt airs several grievances about Trump’s actions as president, including his firing of FBI director James Comey and his “gross nepotism and appointment of unqualified persons to high office.” “Impeachment would be a messy, contentious affair, but the alternative – three more years of destabilizing dysfunction – is worse,” the ad reads. “Both good Democrats and good Republicans who put country over party did it before with Watergate. To succeed, impeachment requires unimpeachable evidence. That’s why I am making this offer.” The porn producer notes in the ad that this “is not my first rodeo,” citing past rewards for information on Republicans like former Rep. Bob Livingston in 1999, who resigned from Congress after admitting to an extramarital affair, and Sen. David Vitter, who weathered a prostitution scandal in 2007.

I find it amusing that the Washington Post is so hard up for money that they would accept ad revenue from someone who shamelessly exploits women.

Flynt makes his money today in raunchy videos and on the porn internet - racist, misogynistic, content that shames even mainstream pornographers. But he is a leftist hero because, well, sex. The "if it feels good, do it" mantra of the left is embodied in Flynt's vulgar and worthless media.

Considering the sorts of low life, knuckle draggers who read or watch his porn, I doubt whether Flynt is reaching an audience that would have the faintest clue what an impeachable offense might be. For that matter. if Flynt believes appointing incompetent people to high office is an impeachable offense, he might be asked where he's been during the previous administration. Fortunately, naming idiots to serve in Washington is not a crime and is a common occurrence. Trump has no worries there.