Sickness of the Left on Display in Reactions to Las Vegas Mass Murder

American just witnessed, endured, and suffered the worst mass shooting in its history. A crazed psychopath holed up in the Mandalay Bay hotel, stocked up on ammo and guns, and at the close of a music festival across the street, shot at the crowd of 22 thousand people for over ten minutes with high-powered rifles that appear to have been converted to machine guns. Fifty-nine people died. Five-hundred or more were injured, many of them seriously. It was a terrible, murderous event. But the horror of it has led some on the left to reveal the amoral emptiness at their core. Because the festival was a country music celebration, they assumed the attendees were Republicans and so deserved to die. An executive attorney for CBS , Hayley Geftman-Gold, tweeted "...am actually not even sympathetic bc country music fans often republican gun toters." What a gal! Her parents must be so proud. Dennis Prager has often commented that if you want the values with which raised your kids to be bred out of them, send them to law school.

Another woman, TheResistANNce, tweeted "Pray only trumptards died." Hillary Clinton, only hours after the event, tweeted her suggestion that even more people would have died had the shooter's rifle been silenced! What she does not know about guns could fill a book. The fact that each of these women jumped to politicize the tragedy speaks volumes about their soulless selves. At the beginning of that festival, as the hosts were honoring vets and military personnel who were present, the entire audience held up their lighted phones and sang God Bless America. Needless to say, there were no kneeling NFL players on the scene. As the shots rang out and people began to run for their lives, most of those fleeing stopped to help others who had been injured. NFL fans would most likely do the same. Maybe not the players, or at least not those spoiled, ungrateful young men who are convinced this is a racist country and that they are oppressed? Many elected Democrats, like Hillary Clinton, rushed to use the catastrophe to rant on about gun control and silencers (exposing her utter ignorance), to raise money on the blood of victims not yet identified. The Brady Campaign within hours began soliciting funds for their cause. Mark Kelly, husband of Gabby Giffords, wasted no time skipping over the victims to launch into a gun control diatribe. When questioned on his timing, he answered, "If not now, when?" Who are these people? So programmed by and committed to the primacy of their own ideology, they lose sight of humanity. None of these mad tweeters gave a thought to the victims, some of their bodies still at the scene, or to their families. Can any of us imagine the abject horror of seeing this unfold on television, knowing a son or daughter, sister or brother was in attendance? We probably cannot. Hardcore lefties like Geftman-Gold or the "trumptard" woman, TheResistANNce, or Hillary are not interested in such human reaction. To them, the event is an opportunity to vilify the deplorables who just might be Trump supporters. That's what they do. This is the chasm that divides the left from the right. The left supports the NFL anti-American thugs. Those on the right are offended by their ingratitude. The left sees a political opportunity in every catastrophic event -- hurricanes, terrorist attacks, mass shootings. They see themselves as our moral superiors, but lack sympathy, empathy, and any sense of compassion if their agenda can be served. But "It is compassion that is the basis of morality." (Shopenhauer) They pretend, but they do not feel those things. They see any tragedy as an opportunity. The bromide Rahm Emmanuel is best known for is "Never let a crisis go to waste." And they never do. This is the great divide in America today. "Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing is incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies." Groucho Marx What happened at Mandalay Bay was horrific and as yet, unsatisfactorily explained. We don't yet know the motive beyond the insanity and pure evil of the shooter. But it is a tragedy. It should not be an opportunity for the left to exploit -- but that is what they always do. It is who they are.