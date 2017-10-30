Seven of 129 American ISIS Fighters Return Home

This week, the Soufan Center -- a Washington-based security intelligence consultancy -- released 'Beyond the Caliphate: Foreign Fighters and the Threat of Returnees'.

In the report, the agency said that at least 5,600 citizens or residents from 33 countries have returned home, making up approximately 15 per cent of ISIS's fighters.

However, for the United States, of the 129 fighters who succeeded in leaving the country, only seven have returned home.

In 2015, the US government estimated that approximately one in five of the American fighters who fled to join ISIS were killed in war zones.

However, there are no exact numbers of how many were killed abroad or how many may have escaped into other countries -- leaving the whereabouts of many unknown.

An FBI spokesperson told Fox News that 300 Americans have 'traveled or attempted to travel to Syria and Iraq to participate in the conflict' -- including those have joined other armed groups, such as the US-backed People's Protection Units, Peshmerga or Free Syrian Army.

‘While this number is lower in comparison to many of our international partners, we closely analyze and assess the influence groups like ISIS have on individuals located in the United States, who are inspired to commit acts of violence,' the spokesperson said.