Sen. Collins wants to recall Podesta, DWS to testify about Dem payments to Fusion GPS

"They absolutely need to be recalled," Mrs. Collins said on CBS's "Face the Nation."

"It's difficult to imagine that a campaign chairman, that the head of the DNC, would not know of an expenditure of this magnitude and significance. But perhaps there's something more going on here. But certainly, it's worth additional questioning of those two witnesses," said Mrs. Collins, Maine Republican.

Mr. Podesta and Mrs. Wasserman Schultz, who was the head of the Democratic National Committee last year before resigning over the summer, reportedly denied to congressional investigators that they had any knowledge about an arrangement to pay the firm Fusion GPS for opposition research into Mr. Trump.

That firm was behind the infamous dossier compiled on Mr. Trump's alleged connections with Russia, some of which has been disproven.

But The Washington Post reported last week that Marc Elias, a lawyer representing the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, did retain Fusion GPS to conduct research.

Mrs. Collins said Mr. Elias should be questioned as well.

She also said she has not yet seen any "definitive" evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.