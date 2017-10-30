Sen. Collins wants to recall Podesta, DWS to testify about Dem payments to Fusion GPS
GOP senator Susan Collins, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, wants to recall John Podesta and Debbie Wasserman Schultz to testify before the committee about their knowledge of Clinton campaign payments to Fusion GPS, the firm that created the Trump dossier.
"They absolutely need to be recalled," Mrs. Collins said on CBS's "Face the Nation."
"It's difficult to imagine that a campaign chairman, that the head of the DNC, would not know of an expenditure of this magnitude and significance. But perhaps there's something more going on here. But certainly, it's worth additional questioning of those two witnesses," said Mrs. Collins, Maine Republican.
Mr. Podesta and Mrs. Wasserman Schultz, who was the head of the Democratic National Committee last year before resigning over the summer, reportedly denied to congressional investigators that they had any knowledge about an arrangement to pay the firm Fusion GPS for opposition research into Mr. Trump.
That firm was behind the infamous dossier compiled on Mr. Trump's alleged connections with Russia, some of which has been disproven.
But The Washington Post reported last week that Marc Elias, a lawyer representing the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, did retain Fusion GPS to conduct research.
Mrs. Collins said Mr. Elias should be questioned as well.
She also said she has not yet seen any "definitive" evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.
That should be a grilling worth watching on TV, except the hearings would likely be closed to the public. Both witnesses have stated publicly they had no knowledge of the payments, which makes Collins's question extremely relevant. What kind of managers wouldn't know about a couple of million dollars being paid to a law firm to dig up dirt on the opposition candidate?
Podesta and Wasserman Schultz can plead incompetence or faulty memory. What they won't do is admit they perjured themselves in previous testimony. One thing is certain: both Democrats know more than they have testified to before now, which will leave open the question of whether they lied to the intel committee or were simply avoiding answering their questions.
