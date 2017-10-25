RINO exodus watch: Two down, several to go

Most conservatives are celebrating the demise of Bob Corker and Jeff Flake. Both have been in open opposition to President Trump since he won the election. Neither of them was going to win re-election in his respective state for good and obvious reasons. Both are RINOs, nominal Republicans at best. Both have betrayed their constituents. Corker is the man who made Obama's catastrophic Iran deal not only possible, but ironclad. Flake is a Democrat in sheep's clothing. He perhaps thinks his self-serving, arrogant speech yesterday made him some kind of hero, but it does not. It merely cements what conservatives already knew about him: he is not a principled Republican. Stunts like his are insuring Trump's re-election in 2020.

There is host of Republican House members choosing not to run again as well. Good riddance to them all. Finally, the Republicans have majorities in both the Senate and House and have the White House, and these cupcakes run for the exits, claiming moral superiority. Next to go from the Senate should be Ben Sasse, Mitch McConnell, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Dean Heller, and John McCain, of course. McCain loathes Trump and has betrayed every one of his own campaign promises in order to deny Trump legislative success. Each of these RINOs cares only for his own personal sense of power. Not one of them cares about the people who elected them. They want only to take Trump down, and they mistakenly assume that their intra-party treason will insure their places in history. Their sad attempts at 15 minutes of fame will only ensure their infamy, as traitors to their own party, just as Benedict Arnold's treason ensured his place in history. This disappointing disloyalty among these gutless Republicans seems relatively unimportant, given the news of gross criminality oozing forth regarding the Clintons and the Podesta Group; the Uranium One scandal, which is huge; and the news that the Clinton campaign and the DNC paid for the fake "dossier" drafted to take Trump down. Then there is the Harvey Weinstein scandal that proves beyond a shadow of doubt the depth of hypocrisy that characterizes the left. Both the Hollywood and D.C. crowds have known for decades that this man regularly molested, abused, and raped women who found themselves within his reach. Those who did speak out were ignored. After all, these are the folks who revere Roman Polanski. And in D.C., the Weinstein of Congress, Ted Kennedy, is still idolized as the "lion of the Senate." The Weinstein-like Bill Clinton, also a serial cheater and groper of women, is adored by the Democrat left. These are the lefties who are always claiming to protect and enhance women's rights, the ones who march in the streets with silly hats. The word "hypocrisy" is hardly descriptive enough to describe the heinous double standards of the left today. In the end, for these folks, it is all about money, because money buys power. Weinstein was generous with his money, and that is all that mattered. Good riddance to all the Republicans rejecting the first president willing to fight back against our corrupt media. Addressing the orchestrated kerfuffle over Trump's phone call to the military widow, Don Lemon, tearing up as he read his own ill considered words, said what they all believe: "Take it." They, the media, are to be free to malign, lie, and smear, and Republicans are supposed to take it, as George Bush did. Well, Trump fights back, and his supporters like that about him. It's about time. Conservatives are sick to death of deferential, genteel representatives in Congress and the White House. We were and remain ready for cocky and bold. George Washington wrote that "Arbitrary power is most easily established on the ruins of liberty abused to licentiousness." This perfectly describes the Beltway left today. As for all these Republicans who are cutting and running? "Our doubts are traitors, and make us lose the good we oft might win, by fearing to attempt." That's Shakespeare, "Measure for Measure."