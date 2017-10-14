Report: Hillary Clinton in talks with Columbia for teaching position

The former U.S. Secretary of State and presidential nominee is in talks with Columbia University to take on a formal role at the Ivy League — and potentially house her archives there, multiple sources told the Daily News.

Hillary Clinton is in talks with Columbia University for a teaching position at the school, according to a report in the New York Daily News.

One option under discussion is an esteemed “University Professor” role that would allow Clinton to lecture across a range of schools and departments without the requirement of a strict course load, one source said. A former law professor, Clinton could maintain the vaunted but vague role indefinitely or decide at a later date she wants to settle at Columbia's celebrated law school or maybe the School of International and Public Affairs, the source said. “It's all fluid. It could be a number of things. No decisions have been made, but there are talks,” a different source with knowledge of Clinton's thinking told The News. “She's trying to figure out what she wants to do. It could end up with the papers at one place and she has some sort of faculty role at another. She hasn't quite come to a decision,” the source said. Clinton won the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election but lost the White House to Donald Trump.

An "esteemed" professor? And what exactly could she teach? "How to lose a slam dunk presidential election in 5 easy steps?" Perhaps several courses in "How to avoid going to jail for fun and profit?"

Frankly. I'd have a hard time sitting through one of her classes. First of all, that voice. It grates. It's shrill. I'd rather listen to fingernails going across a blackboard.

But perhaps more fundamentally, exactly what is it she could teach young people that would justify a huge salary? Hillary Clinton's "accomplishments" are few and far between. She was elected Senator from New York and then spent 6 years doing absolutely nothing noteworthy. She became secretary of state and proceeded to employ policies that literally destroyed two countries - Libya and Syria - while making the rest of the world a far more dangerous place.

Her entire career has been marked by efforts to enrich herself while skirting and even breaking the law. She has the morals of an alley cat, and the common sense of a village idiot. On top of all that, she is still married to an aging Lothario whose peccadillos make Harvey Weinstein look like an altar boy.

But for the Ivy League, she's a perfect fit.