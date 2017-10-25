Police arrest black man in fake hate crime case at Eastern Michigan

An incident involving racist graffiti at Eastern Michigan University has been shown to be another fake hate crime when police arrested a 29 year old black man on three counts of malicious destruction of property, four counts of identity theft and one count of using computers to commit a crime.

The charges stem from incidents that took place in September 2016 at King Hall, in which a hate message was found spray painted on an exterior wall; an October 2016 incident in which a racist message was discovered spray painted on an exterior wall of Ford Hall, and a third incident that took place last spring in which a racist message was found in a men's restroom stall in Sherzer Hall. The graffiti targeted Eastern's black community. "Our officers have worked on this case extensively since day one," said Eastern Michigan University Chief of Police Robert Heighes in a news release. "We appreciate that people wanted a fast arrest but, in many cases, that is not the way police work happens. I recognize the anger, fear and frustration that these incidents caused for many of our students, faculty and staff, and I thank them for their patience and understanding as we conducted a thorough investigation. I would like to acknowledge Det. Charles Mosher specifically for his work on the case, as well as the many officers in Eastern's public safety office who worked tirelessly and professionally throughout the investigation. In addition, I would like to thank our external partners who assisted and supported our efforts. "I am pleased that after its review of the evidence, the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office proceeded with an arraignment in this case."

Curlin should be forced to repay the community for the massive waste of time and money spent in looking for a non-existent racist:

Over the past year, the Eastern Michigan University Police Department has committed more than 1,080 hours, equivalent to 135 full-time, eight-hour days, in the investigation into identifying the criminal or criminals responsible for the incidents. More than 60 people have been interviewed and a reward of $10,000 was offered. More than 1,200 hours of video from more than 100 campus cameras was reviewed, as well as video from nearby businesses. In addition, nearly 20 search warrants have been executed; a large number of pieces of evidence have been processed and analyzed; and, data from numerous cellphones have been evaluated.

Pay close attention to this statement by the university president who never mentions the fact that the incident was a hoax and actually pats himself on the back for the school's response to the fake hate crime.

"The incidents of vandalism on our campus created significant pain, fear and distress among our students, faculty and staff. I joined with many of our community in my own personal anger over these incidents," Eastern Michigan University President James Smith said. "The many initiatives put in place as a result of the incidents are vitally important and will continue regardless of the outcome of the criminal proceedings. As one of the most diverse higher education institutions in Michigan, Eastern's commitment to inclusiveness and being a welcoming community for people of all backgrounds is an ongoing priority."

Shorter President Smith: It's a great thing that we were made to look like idiots because, well, diversity!

The FBI does not track fake hate crimes, making the problem hard to quantify. However, given the regularity with which these incidents on campus are shown to be fake, legitimate questions about why this phenonomen is so widespread?

A noted psychologist who is an expert on fake hate crimes blames aberrant personalities and the culture of victimhood:

"The motivations are, first of all, they're usually trying to solve some personal problem. The way they try to solve it typically involves their seeking attention for themselves or their appearing to be the victim, because they want the benefits of the victim role," he said. Exacerbating the prevalence of fake hate crimes – the victimology industry has found favor in contemporary society, especially on college campuses, where safe spaces, micro-aggressions, and the demonization of "dominant while male culture" has become common place. The bogus Rolling Stone magazine rape story was one recent case. "There was a time in which being a sexual assault victim would be stigmatized and no one would want to go public with it,” Dietz said. “This has shifted so that there are now benefits to being a sexual assault survivor and one evokes considerable support from a fragment of the community by being a victim and a survivor. And so, there’s a perverse incentive that’s been added into the mix."

Even if the perpetrator remains anonymous, they can view the reaction to their crime from afar and receive immense satisfaction.

Laird Wilcox, author of “Crying Wolf: Hate Crime Hoaxes in America" says the percentage on campuses of fake to real hate crimes is staggering:

"This isn’t just my opinion. This is widely recognized now. I would say now 80 percent of the events that happen on campus are hoaxes or pranks," he said. He adds, "It's a place where consciousness of discrimination, sexism and homophobia is at a peak, and when there's nothing happening, and they need something to happen, they can make it happen." Corey Saylor, who tracks hate crimes for The Council on American Islamic Relations doesn't dismiss the existence of fake hate crimes but believes they make up a tiny fraction of real hate crimes. "Across the board,” Saylor said, “we have tracked a spike in hate crimes since particularly the election. So, in the week after the election, we tracked 111 separate incidents that were bias incidents targeting Muslims."

The CAIR spokesman is blowing smoke out of his butt. There is no possible way he can make that statement and have it based on any kind of empiricle data. Not even the FBI knows how many "hate crime" incidents against Muslims following the election were real and how many were fake. But the statement highlights exactly why there are so many hate crime reports that turn out to be hoaxes.

The left has created a culture of exaggeration. They create hysteria, which breeds fear among minorities, that benefits them at the ballot box. They make it attractive to claim victim status, which has led to many pathetic people who desire attention above all else, faking bias incidents. And because they have irrationally and massively exaggerated the problems of racism, white supremacy, homophobia, Islamophobia, "the rape culture," and "fascism," they have created conditions that encourage hoaxes and, more importantly, the overreaction of school administrators. Eastern Michigan officials do not want to deal with the issue of hoaxes turning the campus unnecessarily upside down. Instead, whether an incident is a real or imagined is secondary to "improving" the atmosphere on campus for minorities. In other words, placing more blame on unlucky students who happen to be white males.

Exaggeration is the key. Even though racism and white supremacy exist in America, the problem has been massively mischaracterized. By some accounts, you would have thought that the number of kluxers and white supremacists who showed up in Charlottesville to protest the removal of Confederate statues was in the many thousands. In fact, it was never more than several hundred. Antifa and other "anti-fascist" protesters outnumbered the racists at least 5 to 1.

There is no chance that hate crime hoaxes on campus will stop as long as it is personally profitable for people to claim victim status.