Paul Krugman flaunts his Trump Derangement Syndrome
In a remarkable series of seven tweets, Paul Krugman confesses to being “terrified” and living in a “state of existential dread” because of President Trump. That’s obsessive, at a minimum, arguably a matter of derangement, I think.
Timothy Meads of Townhall spotted them, and dryly notes (and documents):
Everything Krugman says here should be taken with a grain of salt. The man has been historically wrong about Trump's presidency since the night of his election.
To me, number 2 is the most disturbing, because it reveals pshological projection that reflects back on and reveals Krugman.
Right now, I'm feeling more terrified than at any point since the 2016 election. Why? It's time for some game theory! 1/— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 13, 2017
Start with a clear-eyed assessment of Trump's character: he basically has negative empathy -- that is, enjoys seeing others hurt 2/— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 13, 2017
Normally, however, one would expect him to pretend to care and maybe even do some good things out of ambition and self-aggrandizement 3/— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 13, 2017
At this point, however, it's clear to everyone -- probably even him -- that he just can't do this president thing, and won't get better 4/— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 13, 2017
So we're getting into the end game. He can't save his presidency. He can, however, still hurt a lot of people. And he surely wants to 6/— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 13, 2017
So from now on, until he's gone, I'm going to fire up my computer every morning in a state of existential dread 7/— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 13, 2017
I suspect most of his readers regard this apocalyptic obsession as quite reasonable. TDS is a mass phenomenon. And there is a public demand for affirmation of its tenets of faith.
