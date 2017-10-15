« Liberal mind control? The secret methods of Democrat politics | 'To Kill a Mockingbird' removed from school reading list because it 'makes people uncomfortable' »
October 15, 2017

Paul Krugman flaunts his Trump Derangement Syndrome

By Thomas Lifson

In a remarkable series of seven tweets, Paul Krugman confesses to being “terrified” and living in a “state of existential dread” because of President Trump. That’s obsessive, at a minimum, arguably a matter of derangement, I think.

Timothy Meads of Townhall spotted them, and dryly notes (and documents):

Everything Krugman says here should be taken with a grain of salt. The man has been historically wrong about Trump's presidency since the night of his election. 

To me, number 2 is the most disturbing, because it reveals pshological projection that reflects back on and reveals Krugman.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I suspect most of his readers regard this apocalyptic obsession as quite reasonable. TDS is a mass phenomenon. And there is a public demand for affirmation of its tenets of faith.

In a remarkable series of seven tweets, Paul Krugman confesses to being “terrified” and living in a “state of existential dread” because of President Trump. That’s obsessive, at a minimum, arguably a matter of derangement, I think.

Timothy Meads of Townhall spotted them, and dryly notes (and documents):

Everything Krugman says here should be taken with a grain of salt. The man has been historically wrong about Trump's presidency since the night of his election. 

To me, number 2 is the most disturbing, because it reveals pshological projection that reflects back on and reveals Krugman.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I suspect most of his readers regard this apocalyptic obsession as quite reasonable. TDS is a mass phenomenon. And there is a public demand for affirmation of its tenets of faith.

RECENT VIDEOS

More Videos »