Paul Krugman flaunts his Trump Derangement Syndrome

Timothy Meads of Townhall spotted them, and dryly notes (and documents):

In a remarkable series of seven tweets, Paul Krugman confesses to being “terrified” and living in a “state of existential dread” because of President Trump. That’s obsessive, at a minimum, arguably a matter of derangement, I think.

I suspect most of his readers regard this apocalyptic obsession as quite reasonable. TDS is a mass phenomenon. And there is a public demand for affirmation of its tenets of faith.

So from now on, until he's gone, I'm going to fire up my computer every morning in a state of existential dread 7/

So we're getting into the end game. He can't save his presidency. He can, however, still hurt a lot of people. And he surely wants to 6/

At this point, however, it's clear to everyone -- probably even him -- that he just can't do this president thing, and won't get better 4/

At this point, however, it's clear to everyone -- probably even him -- that he just can't do this president thing, and won't get better 4/

Normally, however, one would expect him to pretend to care and maybe even do some good things out of ambition and self-aggrandizement 3/

Start with a clear-eyed assessment of Trump's character: he basically has negative empathy -- that is, enjoys seeing others hurt 2/

Right now, I'm feeling more terrified than at any point since the 2016 election. Why? It's time for some game theory! 1/

To me, number 2 is the most disturbing, because it reveals pshological projection that reflects back on and reveals Krugman.

Everything Krugman says here should be taken with a grain of salt. The man has been historically wrong about Trump's presidency since the night of his election.

In a remarkable series of seven tweets, Paul Krugman confesses to being “terrified” and living in a “state of existential dread” because of President Trump. That’s obsessive, at a minimum, arguably a matter of derangement, I think.

Timothy Meads of Townhall spotted them, and dryly notes (and documents):

Everything Krugman says here should be taken with a grain of salt. The man has been historically wrong about Trump's presidency since the night of his election.

To me, number 2 is the most disturbing, because it reveals pshological projection that reflects back on and reveals Krugman.

Right now, I'm feeling more terrified than at any point since the 2016 election. Why? It's time for some game theory! 1/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 13, 2017

Start with a clear-eyed assessment of Trump's character: he basically has negative empathy -- that is, enjoys seeing others hurt 2/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 13, 2017

Normally, however, one would expect him to pretend to care and maybe even do some good things out of ambition and self-aggrandizement 3/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 13, 2017

At this point, however, it's clear to everyone -- probably even him -- that he just can't do this president thing, and won't get better 4/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 13, 2017

At this point, however, it's clear to everyone -- probably even him -- that he just can't do this president thing, and won't get better 4/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 13, 2017

So we're getting into the end game. He can't save his presidency. He can, however, still hurt a lot of people. And he surely wants to 6/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 13, 2017

So from now on, until he's gone, I'm going to fire up my computer every morning in a state of existential dread 7/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 13, 2017

I suspect most of his readers regard this apocalyptic obsession as quite reasonable. TDS is a mass phenomenon. And there is a public demand for affirmation of its tenets of faith.