On Trump dossier, where was McCain?

Now that news is coming out about who paid for the Trump "dossier" of false, salacious "secret" information on then-President-elect Trump, the other question worth asking is what the role of John McCain was in spreading it. McCain says he got hold of the document after flying to Europe to get it - and passed it solely to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which used the bogus information as a basis to surveil Trump.

According to former Trump spokesperson, Katrina Pierson, who now runs a political group and has a pretty good blog: Sen. John McCain may find himself facing serious questions following the disclosure that the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped fund research utilized in the infamous, largely discredited 35-page dossier on President Donald Trump. Now it's known that he's temperamentally opposed to Trump - he's been around the political block for jurassically long, is known as a swamp thing, he reaches-across-the-aisle to cave-in to his opponents, and he repeatedly gets into ethics tangles. But McCain also has very specific grudges against Trump. The first, because of Trump's insults against McCain's service record on the campaign trail (which were not a good idea), and the second because of lingering bitterness over his own failed 2008 presidential campaign, when he was the Republican nominee, and the sorry reminder of it from Trump's successful one. So we know he was out to get Trump, and from the very beginning. He's since truculently opposed tax reform, scrapping Obamacare, and anything that might be construed as a victory for Trump. He's so bitter and determined to get Trumo that he's willing to stiff his own voters, knowing that with his age and poor health, he is unlikely to ever have to face them again. So to believe his claims that he only disseminated the Trump dossier to the FBI is rather stretching to the imagination, given his grudges. Would he have leaked the fake documents to a rabidly leftist news outfit such as Buzzfeed? He insists he didn't. But one is inclined to think he ought to at least be answering sworn questions about it. Pierson thinks he ought to be giving congressional testimony in his own role in spreading the phony documents as a means of using the state to attack Trump - even if it involved working with the Russian intelligence services, which apparently created the phony documents. We know McCain is engaging in scorched earth warfare against Trump already. We think he'll crawl into bed with anybody to do it. Now let's see him admit it.