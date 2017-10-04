On average, there is mass killing bigger than Vegas in Chicago each month

There were 762 Murders in Chicago in 2016, the most in 19 years. On average, there was mass killing -- by different perps – that adds up bigger than the Las Vegas Massacre each month. Where is the wall to wall coverage? Chicago has very strict gun laws with no gun shops in Chicago. The Chicago police and politicians know where the criminals, gangs and guns are, so why don’t they get them off the street? We see more effort to restrain the cops instead of restraining the criminals. In Chicago and elsewhere, we repeatedly see killings and other serious crimes committed by illegals and legal citizens with long criminal records. What we have is a catch and release program instead of a system that protects the public. We have more concern for the criminals than either the cops or the victims.

Where is the outrage on the nighttime news and the late night "comedy" shows about the mass killings each month in Chicago? Where was the demand for a discussion during Obama's eight years as to why they strict laws weren't working? Instead of trying to save the children and others in Chicago at the hands of gangs and other criminals we had discussions about how bad the police were. We had demands for sanctuary cities to coddle people who willingly violate our laws. Many mass killings throughout the World occurred in gun free zones. Why weren't the people safe? The Nazi's took away the guns. Did that make it safer for the citizens or did millions die at the hands of the tyrant socialists who took away the guns? Our founding fathers knew what they were doing when they gave us the Second Amendment to protect the people from the tyrants who throughout history have been willing to kill thousands and millions of their people. So yes, let’s have a honest nationwide political discussion: We should discuss why the gun crime rate is so much higher in Chicago than Houston, even though Houston has much more lenient gun laws and many gun shops. We should discuss why so many mass shootings occur in gun-free zones since that is what they are supposed to protect against. We should honestly discuss black on black crime and murders because that is the cause of most black deaths, not cops or whites. We should discuss why so many groups gin up hate on cops since the significant majority of them do their best to protect the public and reduce crime. Let’s have an honest discussion about sanctuary cities. Isn’t it logical for people to believe they have the right to pick and choose what laws to obey if politicians who took an oath to enforce the laws pick and choose which ones they want to enforce? The majority of the public is against sanctuary cities so why don’t Democrats and reporters who live and die by polls care about those polls? We should also be honest about Colin Kaepernick. He kneeled as a protest against cops and to discuss race. When he wore pigs on his socks he was ginning up hate against cops. He, along with Obama wants to remake America. It was not about freedom of speech. When reporters, Democrats, other athletes and Hollywood says it is about unity and freedom of speech they should be asked about the pigs on the socks. The protest by Colin wasn’t popular so we got the fantasy that it was about freedom of speech. Then we got the media, politicians, athletes and others pretending that Trump turned it to race. Reporters and others do a lot of pretending about Trump. They were for Hillary and they hate Trump and almost all reporting reflects that. I have turned off the nightly "comedy' shows because they are anti-Trump all the time. Hillary jokes would be much more relevant. She is a whiny little child complaining every day about how mistreated she is. They never cared about anything Obama did.