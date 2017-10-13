Oliver Stone accused of groping

Well, well, well. What have we here? Fresh off the news that Oliver Stone was one of the few Hollywood figures to defend studio mogul Harvey Weinstein from sex harassment allegations, an actress has come forward to state that Stone groped her, too.

Carrie Stevens, an actress and former Playboy model, alleges that the Oscar-winning director openly grabbed her breast and grinned during a party at media mogul Ted Field's house.

Takes one to know one, Ol?

It kind of puts a different light on the dictator-loving Oliver Stone's immediate defense of Weinstein, a man who is always indicting America of something in his self-serving left-wing movies, which Rick Moran argues may be premised on an affinity for Weinstein's left-wingery.

How weird to read Stone's apologia for Weinstein, now that it's come to light that Stone, too, has been accused of groping.

"I'm a believer that you wait until this thing gets to trial," Stone said. "I believe a man shouldn't be condemned by a vigilante system. It's not easy what he's going through, either. During that period he was a rival. I never did business with him and didn't really know him. I've heard horror stories on everyone in the business, so I'm not going to comment on gossip. I'll wait and see, which is the right thing to do."

Everyone in the business? Including himself? He seems to be telling us more than he intends to.

It may also mean that Stone is into the Weinstein-like hypocrisy, too, claiming to favor women's equality but acting like a Turkish pasha with his harem out on the set. He certainly has been caught in at least almost-the-act in his appearance with Salma Hayek in 2012:



From Socialite Life.

...and...



From Digital Spy.

If it's true that he groped Stevens and maybe some other actresses, it would be consistent with Stone's love for machismo so obvious in the Latin dictators he idolizes, which also includes looking down on and degrading women. One wonders what really did go on in those sessions with Fidel Castro, Hugo Chávez, Nestor Kirchner, Evo Morales, and all the other South American and Caribbean strongmen he spent so much time with. We know he shares their stated values. Now one wonders if he also shared their execrable behavior.