Obama should campaign for all the Democrat candidates

Many people love to laud the campaign skills of Barack Obama. After all he was elected to the presidency twice. That may be an overzealous opinion.

Obama's State Department sent money and operatives to the foes of Benjamin Netanyahu to defeat him two years ago. That effort failed, and Netanyahu was decisively re-elected. Barack went to England a little over one year ago to lecture the British on the need to stay in the European Union. Then, in the spring of 2016, Brexit happened. And Obama's efforts to elect Mrs. Bill Clinton are well known. Almost every day in the campaign, we heard how incompetent Trump is and how dangerous he would be for America. The basket of deplorables was not listening to this blather. Now Barack is campaigning for the gubernatorial candidates for New Jersey and Virginia. I sincerely hope he works as diligently as he did before. If I were a Democrat, I would be a little less enthused.