North Korea’s bizarre appeal to Australian Parliament

The Pyongyang regime is clearly shaken up by President Donald Trump, and resorting to clumsy desperation measures. A letter sent to the “parliament of the Commonwealth of Australia” by the “Foreign Affairs Committee of the DPRK Supreme People’s Assembly” was revealed by Julie Bishop, Australia’s Foreign Minister, who called it “unprecedented.” The letter came via the North Korean Embassy in Jakarta, their closest diplomatic establishment to Australia, and was accompanied by an open letter to parliaments of the world. These North Korean entities speak for Kim Jong-un.

Both documents reveal that North Korea has bought into the image of Donald Trump portrayed by the media and elites, as an unprecedented wild man with an itchy finger on the nuclear trigger.

The conclusion of the open letter to parliaments of the world portrays Trump as “heinous and reckless,” and “trying to drive the world into a horrible nuclear disaster.”

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the DPRK SPA takes this opportunity to express belief that the parliaments of different countries loving independence, peace and justice will fully discharge their due mission and duty in realizing the desire of mankind for international justice and peace with sharp vigilance against the heinous and reckless moves of the Trump administration trying to drive the world into a horrible nuclear disaster.

The North Koreans seem to believe the fake news about Trump being erratic and a madman, and think that the parliaments of the world do, too, and will align themselves with Kim Jong-un’s nightmare totalitarian regime openly seeking a large nuclear arsenal.

Ronald Regan famously wanted the Soviets to think he was a uttle crazy, and it worked well for him.

Cover letter:

The Embassy of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in the Republic of Indonesia presents its compliments to the parliament of the Commonwealth of Australia and has the honor to inform that the Foreign Affairs Committee of the DPRK Supreme People’s Assembly sent the open letter to the parliaments of the different countries. In this regard, the Embassy of the DPRK has further the honor to enclose hereby the above-mentioned open letter. The Embassy of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in the Republic of Indonesia avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the parliament of the Commonwealth of Australian the assurances of its highest consideration. To: Parliament of the Commonwealth of Australia FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS Adviser. m. .35; I 03 our 2017 J1. Teiuk Betung (Purworejo) Plot No.1-2 Menteng, Jakarta Pusat Tel. +62 21 3190842526 Fax. +62 21 31908445 E-mail mt.myohyang@yahoo.com

And the open letter:

Open Letter to Parliaments of Different Countries The Foreign Affairs Committee of the DPRK Supreme People's Assembly sent an open letter to parliaments of different countries on Sunday. The letter noted that Trump, president of the itself the "superpower", denied the existence of the DPRK, a dignified sovereign state, and Spit out ignorant remarks of "total destruction" at the UN General Assembly, stunning the world public. The Foreign Affairs Committee of the DPRK Supreme People's Assembly, the basic mission of which is to promote friendly and cooperative relations with the parliaments and peace-loving people of countries around the World, proceeding from the foreign policy of the Workers' Party of Korea based on the ideas of independence, peace and friendship, bitterly condemns the reckless remarks of Trump as an intolerable insult to the Korean people, a declaration of war against the DPRK and a grave threat to the global peace, the letter said, adding: From the first day of his office Trump has engaged himself in high-handed and arbitrary practice, scrapping international laws and agreements incurring his displeasure on the “U.S. first principle", the height of American way of thinking that it is best if the U. S. is well-off at the expense of the Whole world. The US. brought to their knees those countries devoid of principle, narrow-minded and selfish countries seeking after their interests with its nuclear stick and force and then cooked up the illegal "sanctions resolution" against the DPRK to deny the elementary right to existence of the Korean people and check their normal economic development in- breach of the inviolable UN Charter by abusing the UN Security Council. This is an intensive act of the revelation of the "US-first principle". Trump threatened to totally destroy the DPRK, a dignified independent and sovereign state and a nuclear power. It is an extreme act of threatening to totally destroy the whole world. If Trump thinks that he would bring the DPRK, a nuclear power, to its knees through nuclear war threat, it will be a big miscalculation and an expression of ignorance. The DPRK has emerged a full-fledged nuclear power which has a strong nuclear arsenal and various kinds of nuclear delivery means made by dint of self-reliance and self-development. The real foe of its nuclear force is a nuclear war itself. The Foreign Affairs Committee of the DPRK SPA takes this opportunity to express belief that the parliaments of different countries loving independence, peace and justice will fully discharge their due mission and duty in realizing the desire of mankind for international justice and peace with sharp vigilance against the heinous and reckless moves of the Trump administration trying to drive the world into a horrible nuclear disaster.

Has TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) hit Pyongyang?

Hat tip: John McMahon