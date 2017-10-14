North Korea threatens missile attack on Guam if Trump keeps tweeting threats

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) published Friday a new article attributed to Kim Kwang Hak, a researcher at the North Korean Foreign Ministry's Institute for American Studies, in which he blasted the Trump administration's pursuit of joint drills with Japan and South Korea, as well as the president's militant "letters" on Twitter. In tweets, the Republican leader has suggested the U.S. may seek to disarm North Korea's nuclear and ballistic weapons arsenal by force, and Kim wrote that such threats have led North Korea to revive an earlier plan to attack the Pacific island.

The North Korean regime, which issues threats to destroy the United States and South Korea in a “ sea of fire ” and the like, and which produces videos depicting attacks on the United States, is upset at the threatening tone of some of President Trump’s tweets. Tom O’Connor of Newsweek reports:

If anything, this new round of bluster from Pyongyang is a sign of desperation. But if a tweet results in war, it would be a 21 st century version of a high tech telecom trigger of war like the 20 th century’s Zimmerman Telegram , widely credited with helping push the US into war with Germany a century ago. In the early 20th century, telegrams were state of the art telecom.

Kim Jong-un probably is not stupid enough to carry out this threat. Reportedly, China’s position is that if the US attack North Korea, it would have to defend the regime, but if Kim attacks the US first, then China will not defend North Korea. This makes sense, so is probably true. The US absolutely does not want war with China, and vice-versa. If Kim disrupts this situation with an attack, then I suspect there is already an understanding between the two superpowers about what will follow and how to replace the Kim regime with something that is at least acceptable. This could even include Chinese (temporary) occupation of North Korea and installation of a more moderate puppet. The Kim half-brother assassinated in Kuala Lumpur was widely believed to be China’s designated successor to Kim Jong-un, should his removal become essential.

The North Korean regime, which issues threats to destroy the United States and South Korea in a “sea of fire” and the like, and which produces videos depicting attacks on the United States, is upset at the threatening tone of some of President Trump’s tweets. Tom O’Connor of Newsweek reports:

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) published Friday a new article attributed to Kim Kwang Hak, a researcher at the North Korean Foreign Ministry's Institute for American Studies, in which he blasted the Trump administration's pursuit of joint drills with Japan and South Korea, as well as the president's militant "letters" on Twitter. In tweets, the Republican leader has suggested the U.S. may seek to disarm North Korea's nuclear and ballistic weapons arsenal by force, and Kim wrote that such threats have led North Korea to revive an earlier plan to attack the Pacific island. "We have already warned several times that we will take counteractions for self-defense including a salvo of missiles into waters near the U.S. territory of Guam, an advance base for invading the DPRK, where key U.S. bases are located, as the U.S. has resorted to military actions in sensitive regions, making the waters off the Korean peninsula and in the Pacific restless," Kim wrote, using an abbreviation for the country's official diplomatic name—the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. "The U.S. military action hardens our determination that the U.S. should be tamed with fire and lets us take our hand closer to 'trigger' for taking the toughest countermeasure," he added.

Kim Jong-un probably is not stupid enough to carry out this threat. Reportedly, China’s position is that if the US attack North Korea, it would have to defend the regime, but if Kim attacks the US first, then China will not defend North Korea. This makes sense, so is probably true. The US absolutely does not want war with China, and vice-versa. If Kim disrupts this situation with an attack, then I suspect there is already an understanding between the two superpowers about what will follow and how to replace the Kim regime with something that is at least acceptable. This could even include Chinese (temporary) occupation of North Korea and installation of a more moderate puppet. The Kim half-brother assassinated in Kuala Lumpur was widely believed to be China’s designated successor to Kim Jong-un, should his removal become essential.

If anything, this new round of bluster from Pyongyang is a sign of desperation. But if a tweet results in war, it would be a 21st century version of a high tech telecom trigger of war like the 20th century’s Zimmerman Telegram, widely credited with helping push the US into war with Germany a century ago. In the early 20th century, telegrams were state of the art telecom.