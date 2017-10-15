NFL rolls over for social vengeance

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says the NFL won't mandate that players stand for the National Anthem. Presumably, the kneelers will stay in the locker room during the anthem. Goodell further says the NFL wants to focus on issues of social justice and equality. He's trying to split the difference. No players will be on the field dissing the flag; they'll be in the locker room dissing the flag. He thinks this will mollify the outraged without driving away lefties.

Goodell, you spoiled rich kid, "social justice" today does not mean what it did 40-50 years ago. The real issues are as resolved as they're gonna get. The thing now is that the once oppressed want revenge. That's what "social justice" today is about: vengeance. That's what Goodell encourages with his wimpy policy of dissing's-okay-if-unseen, which is just giving in. That's not social justice; it's social cowardice.