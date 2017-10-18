New poll has Jones neck and neck with Moore in AL Senate race

Republican Roy Moore, the anti-Republican establishment candidate, is tied at 42 percent apiece with Democrat Doug Jones in the U.S. Senate race in deep-red Alabama.

A Fox News Poll also finds that among just the 53 percent of Alabama registered voters who are extremely or very interested in the race, Jones has a one-point edge over Moore (46-45 percent).

The special election to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is December 12.

The competitiveness of the race is striking. Donald Trump won Alabama by 28 points in 2016, yet the Steve Bannon-backed Moore defeated the president's favored candidate, incumbent Luther Strange, in the GOP primary.

"This race exemplifies the difficulty the Republican Party has now," says Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who conducts the Fox News Poll with Democrat Chris Anderson.

"There is an element of the party that has had it with the establishment, had it with politics as usual, had it with political correctness. The fissure within the party means divisive primaries, controversial candidates, and hard choices for GOP voters once the general election rolls around."

Jones is helped by greater party loyalty, and hesitancy among Moore's own backers.

The poll, released Tuesday, shows 42 percent of Moore's supporters have some reservations about their candidate. For Jones, that number is 28 percent.

Plus, 21 percent of those in the Jones camp say they're voting against Moore as opposed to for Jones. That's three times the number of Moore supporters who say their vote is based on dislike of Jones (7 percent).

Nearly half of those backing Jones (47 percent) and Moore (48 percent) say they "strongly" support their candidate.

The special election to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is December 12.