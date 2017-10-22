Nancy Pelosi says being a woman is enough

This pretty well sums up what the Democrats are up against as they struggle to develop fresh leadership.

Despite being bonkers, falling asleep, getting words mixed up , slurring speech, sounding insane, Pelosi thinks being a woman overrides all that and justifies her staying in power forever.

RT News reports:

Democratic Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi says she was ready to vacate her House leadership position if Hillary Clinton had become president, but sees that loss as a personal mandate to instead stay on as the “only woman at the table.” Despite facing direct challenges and calls to step down from her role as House minority leader, Pelosi (California) said, “I have to stay,” during an interview on ABC’s ‘The View’ on Friday.

Seems identity politics is a great thing when you're the identity. The possibility of being replaced by another woman doesn't seem to be part of the picture at all. But Pelosi takes it one step beyond what's been the state of identity politics up until now. In the past, a person who amounted to minority "representation" felt pressure to "represent." He or she had to work ten times harder and accomplish ten times as much to be seen as equal to the privileged in the establishment, meaning, white males. There was often some complaint about that.

With Pelosi, the requirement has gone the other way. You can now be past your prime, unpopular, losing your faculties, incompetent as they come, and unable to function, but so long as you're a woman, it's your duty to cling to power no matter what its consequences to your organization, for no other reason than ... you are a woman.

In her case, it's the Democratic Party which is calcified with jurassic leaders and bereft of new ideas. It's even turning inward in some sort of leftwing civil war, complete with purges. Pelosi must know this, and may be putting up her 'I'm the last woman at the table' as a barrier defense against this possibility of ending up on the scrapheap of history.

But this is Nancy Pelosi, famous for her surreal logic. You have to pass it to find out what's in it. For all we know, she really believes it. For the sake of keeping Democrats out of office, let's hope the Democrats are foolish enough to buy it.