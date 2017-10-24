MSNBC accidentally makes the case for Trump’s border wall

Sometimes, I feel as though God is laughing at the mainstream media, but I know it is actually much simpler than that. Those who dedicate themselves to propagating lies and false perspectives eventually run smack into reality. And that is exactly what happened to MSNBC reporter Jacob Soboroff. Andrew Kugle of the Free Beacon explains: MSNBC reporter Jacob Soboroff went to preview the [8 border wall] prototypes that are being built between two existing border fences along the U.S.-Mexico border. During the segment, Soboroff was interviewing border patrol agent Roy Villareal when several migrants were caught on camera jumping the existing fence into the United States.

"A small group of three people just jumped over in the middle of the day," Soboroff noted. "So can you explain to me what's going on?" "This is the reality of everyday border enforcement. The United States is the draw for people with dire situations where they are at," Villareal said. "We are going to continue to witness this. It plays out on a regular basis for us." NBC has pulled down the video on YouTube chronicling the moment. Their embarrassment is showing.