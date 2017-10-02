Who was he?

Las Vegas Review Journal:

"There is no reason we can imagine why Stephen would do something like this," his brother said. "All we can do is send our condolences to the people who died. Just no reason, no warning."

The younger Paddock repeatedly described his brother as "just a guy" with no serious health or money problems.

"As far as we knew, he had enough money to live the rest of his life in comfort," he said.

Paddock said he was on the phone all morning with Las Vegas police trying to figure out what happened.

"We're lost," he said. "We don't get it. This is like someone else did this."

Paddock said his brother lived a quiet life in retirement in Las Vegas, frequently playing slot machines and video poker on the Strip.

The last time the two brothers talked was a couple of weeks ago, when Stephen called to see how their mother was doing after Hurricane Irma swept through Orlando, he said.

Paddock said he was surprised to learn that his older brother had a cache of guns at his Mandalay Bay hotel room.

"He might have had a gun or two, but he didn't have a huge stock of guns," Paddock said.

The older Paddock bought a home in Mesquite in January 2015 for $369,000. His girlfriend, Marilou Danley, once considered a person of interest in the shooting investigation, lived with him in the 2,018-square-foot home, records show.

Court records show that Paddock does not have a criminal record in Las Vegas.