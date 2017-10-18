McCain’s amnesia on Obama’s foreign policy failures

“To fear the world we have organized and led for three-quarters of a century, to abandon the ideals we have advanced around the globe to refuse the obligations of international leadership and our duty to remain ‘the last best hope of earth’ for the sake of some half-baked, spurious nationalism cooked up by people who would rather find scapegoats than solve problems is as unpatriotic as an attachment to any other tired dogma of the past that Americans consigned to the ash heap of history.”

Someone should tell Senator McCain that he is about eight years late in giving his message on American leadership in a speech accepting the National Constitution Center’s Liberty Medal.

Somehow, Senator McCain was able to stand and watch as:

Obama, Hillary and Kerry essentially bragged about leading from behind;

Obama said he wanted to remake America;

Obama went around the World apologizing for what America had previously done;

Obama drew the fictitious red line in Syria;

North Korea, Russia, Syria and Iran were essentially able to do whatever they wanted with almost zero consequences;

Obama tried to undermine Israeli elections;

Obama sold uranium to Russia;

We paid ransom – over a billion dollar in cash -- to Iran;

Obama considered ISIS the JV team.

How could McCain have watched everything Obama did from his seat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and not given a speech about abdicating American leadership? I would love to have McCain or anyone else list Obama’s foreign policy successes and how they maintained our leadership position that McCain says is now under attack because of Trump.

Does anyone believe Biden, Obama, Democrats and reporters would have cheered and given McCain an award if McCain gave that speech while Obama was abdicating our leadership position in the World instead of trashing Trump?

Nope, McCain waited until Trump is reasserting our power against Iran, Syria and North Korea, Trump is bragging about America’s greatness and again standing up for Israel.

Either McCain truly doesn’t understand what Obama did and doesn’t understand what Trump is actually doing or doesn’t really care because like all the Democrats and almost all reporters he just hates Trump and he will say whatever it takes to have the media like him again.