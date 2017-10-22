Maxine Waters promises to ‘go and take out Trump’ and crowd cheers
Kyle Olson reports on The American Mirror that YouTube has saved Maxine Waters from her own stupidity.
The one-note impeachment minstrel Maxine Waters promised a group that benefits “homeless LGBTQ youth” that she will “take out” the president — and the liberal audience wildly applauded.
Appearing recently at the Ali Forney Center gala in New York City, it only took Waters 27 seconds before she slammed Trump.
“Wow, what a moving evening this is,” Waters began on October 13 in a clip posted Friday.
“I’m sitting here listening, watching, absorbing, thinking about Ali even though I never met him. And with this kind of inspiration, I will go and take out Trump tonight,” she said as the crowd roared in approval and Waters pumped her fist.
Oops!
EDITOR’S NOTE: YouTube has deleted the original video of Waters’s appearance. Another version has been embedded here and will be visible until it is removed, too.
Here it is, but the comment about taking out a sitting president has been removed
Here it is, but the comment about taking out a sitting president has been removed