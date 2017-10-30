Marion Barry to get his own statue in Washington, DC

Having cast the clay model and shipped it off to the foundry for a casting mold, the Washington, D.C. city council is set to approve a new statue honoring...Marion Barry.

Vince Gray, the councilmember for Ward 7 and former Mayor of DC, said he expects the council vote to be unanimous in favor of installing the statue. "It's the right thing to do," Gray said.

What a glorious reflection of heroism on our fair capital city. Coming at the time when statues and plaques of Robert E. Lee are being taken down, erecting a new statue to the crack-smoking, whore-mongering, tax-cheating mayor certainly is the embodiment of "progressives" and their values. Presumably, the plaque will memorialize Barry's most famous quotable line: "B---- set me up!"



Barry smoking crack in a police surveillance photo in 1990 (Washington Post).

Frankly, it defies belief. Barry was the emblem of the crime-plagued shambles the capital city became as the Democratic mayor beginning in the late 1970s and extending through the 1990s. He started out as the first emblem of the civil rights movement to be elected to the city's highest office and was given quite a pass for his failings as mayor because of it. The city turned into a one-party state, and from there, the blight followed. Barry himself was caught smoking crack cocaine with a woman not his wife, and when he was caught, he became forever famous for his candid-camera hollering: "B---- set me up!" Then he went to the can.

After that, he got elected mayor again, showing that no bad deed goes punished. The shambles continued, and now Barry is getting his own monument.

It shows that the crimes normal people stay away from like the plague, such as crack-smoking, don't bother the left, nor do they merit any consequences.

It also shows that the left has a soft spot for its own history, and a civil rights past supersedes anything one has done in the afterward.

Couple it with the left's zeal for destroying statues of Washington, Lincoln, and Robert E. Lee, and it shows that the left is ahistorical in orientation and is unable to appreciate any history it cannot remember itself. It also shows a contempt for real heroism, a desire to rewrite history in its own image, with only leftists as heroes, replacing real history with someone like Barry's version of heroism.

Spare us. This is disgusting.