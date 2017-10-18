Marie Harf inanely credits Obama with retaking Raqqa

To say or assert something so patently stupid and preposterous as to generate widespread mockery. Named in honor of State Department Spokesperson Marie Harf.

She told Martha MacCallum yesterday:

After our administration got a better sense of what was going on, we did put in place a plan that we see being carried out now. The plan to retake Raqqa was put in place during the Obama Administration. President Trump has done something — he has made some tweaks around the edges, but this is the plan at the military has had in place for a long time time. Ed is absolutely right, this is a big victory.”

Investors Business Daily lays out how deeply the dramatic turnaround leaves Obama shamed:

After belittling ISIS as a "JV" team and then being surprised by its advances, Obama finally got around to announcing a strategy to "degrade and ultimately destroy" the militant Islamic group.

As his strategy dragged on and seemed to go nowhere, Obama kept telling the country that this was just the nature of the beast.

"It will take time to eradicate a cancer like (ISIS). It will take time to root them out."

"This is a long-term and extremely complex challenge."

"This will not be quick."

"There will be setbacks and there will be successes."

"We must be patient and flexible in our efforts; this is a multiyear fight and there will be challenges along the way."

And he kept insisting that winning the war against ISIS has as much to do with public relations as it did weapons. "This broader challenge of countering extremism is not simply a military effort. Ideologies are not defeated with guns, they are defeated by better ideas."

What Obama didn't say is that reason defeating ISIS was taking so long was of how he was fighting it.