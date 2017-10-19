Justice for all...don't reporters care?

There have been massive cover-ups, stonewalling, and malfeasance at the Justice Department for years, and most of the complicit media haven't cared.

On Fast and Furious, the Justice Department and Obama administration were not cooperative with Congress on providing documents. Eric Holder even committed perjury testifying before Congress.

​

We have recently learned more.

Although the FBI had said it could find no documents related to the tarmac meeting between Loretta Lynch and Bill Clinton, it has been hiding them. Now we may see heavily redacted documents.

On the pretend Hillary investigation, where they did not even require Hillary to take an oath to tell the truth and where the interview wasn't even recorded, we have learned that James Comey drafted his conclusions months before the supposed investigation ended despite what Comey said to Congress. Comey lied.

On the uranium sale to Russia, we have learned that FBI was investigating Russian fraud and kickbacks to the Clinton Foundation and Bill Clinton himself for years, even before the sale to Russia was approved. The documents were withheld from the public and Congress. The Obama administration, Mueller, and Comey were well aware of the actual Russian collusion and corruption.

Somehow little of this seems to be of interest to most of the media. Normally, continuous corruption, perjury, violating of laws, and hiding documents by high-level government officials would be great stories for investigative reporters to cover, but somehow, with the Obama administration, there was little interest. The media were even willing supporters of the clearly corrupt Hillary to be elected and to put a known sexual predator and his wife, a serial destroyer of women, back in the White House for eight years.

We always hear from reporters and Democrats that they are for equal justice for all, but somehow the Clintons and high-level officials in the Obama administration have been treated as special.

Instead of reporting on the mass corruption by the Clintons, the Justice Department, and the Obama administration, we have continuous investigations of supposed Russian collusion in the election. Much of the investigation was instigated by a false Russian dossier targeting Trump. After months of no collusion findings, the investigations go on. The lead is now being handled by Mueller, who did nothing about actual Russian collusion on the uranium, and a slew of Hillary and Obama supporters. My guess is that the investigation will be as biased against Trump as the supposed investigations were biased for Hillary.

Does anyone really think $100,000 of ads on Facebook by the Russians influenced the election? If so, $2.4 billion was wasted.

Fifteen months of investigations searching for a crime on Russian collusion versus eight years of either no investigations or pretend investigations on actual criminal activity, kickbacks, and massive cover-ups. It is no wonder that people don't trust the Justice Department, the IRS, and the media to treat them honestly and equally.

Maybe reporters would have done some serious investigative reporting on Comey, Obama, Hillary, Holder, Lynch, and Mueller if they had eaten two scoops of ice cream while some of the others eating had only one.