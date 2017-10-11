James O’Keefe video has New York Times management reeling

The video and a summary of its content can be found below.

Hats off to James O’Keefe and Project Veritas (donate here – please!) for another video that is rocking a major progressive institution to its foundations. This time, it is not Planned Parenthood executives selling baby body parts, but rather Nicholas Dudich, an unhinged editor at the New York Times (the video labels it “American Pravda”) boasting about his ability to get biased coverage published.

So blatant is the self-described misbehavior that the Times tasked its Vice President of “Comms,” Danielle Rhoades Ha, with a response:

Based on what we’ve seen in the Project Veritas video, it appears that a recent hire in a junior position violated our ethical standards and misrepresented his role. In his role at The Times, he was responsible for posting already published video on other platforms and was never involved in the creation or editing of Times videos. We are reviewing the situation now.

In 63 words, Ms. Ha manages to:

Distance the Times from their responsibility for their own editor (“recent hire in a junior position.”) Claim that the Times actually has ethical standards. Distance the Times from any content their own employee posted to their own website (“was never involved in the creation or editing of Times videos.”) Gain time to figure out what to do next.

James O’Keefe has made it clear that more videos are to follow. Showman that he is, he is saving the really juicy stuff for a bit later. So the Times has got to be frantically asking people if they have ever shot off their mouths to someone they didn’t know particularly well. I’d really love to see how that memo is worded, and hope that somebody will leak it.

The heart of the problem is that the Times people live in what I call the Blue Bubble, where everyone shares their prejudices. In the mentality of most urban progressives, one gains approval, acceptance, and prestige by cleverly expressing contempt for the “other” upon whom they look down with contempt: Trump and the racist morons who foisted him upon “us.”

“They” are seen as a threat to all that urban progressives hold dear.

There is a very good analogy to the way Germans and Japanese were commonly demonized and made fun of during World War II. People were encouraged to make jokes, use derisive names, and otherwise pillory the enemy. As far as residents of Manhattan in particular are concerned, it is perfectly acceptable to say things about Trump, Republicans, conservatives, and the less urbane populace that would offend a broad swath of Americans. If it is done cleverly it is rewrded.

So the notion that people are wandering around with hidden cameras and publicizing the results has got to be terrifying, once they think it through.

Who knows, maybe it will make people think about changing their behavior.