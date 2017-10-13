It's Democrats not Republicans, who have embraced the fringe -Pew study

So how many times have we been told that Republicans are the extremist party? We see this in the Sunday talk shows, in the magazine press, on teleision, in newspaper columns, heck, in straight news reporting, in celebrity statements, among nutty professors, in the arts, in professional sports, the works. Often enough, it seems that even many Republicans (of the RINO variety and the #NeverTrump ilk) believe it, which explains the endless attempts by the party to “move to the center” and look “respectable.” There's no doubt there's a "narrative" going on, and it's given years of glee to the left. But is it true? Or is it projecting? No doubt there are extremist elements in the party, just as there are in the Democratic Party. But to take the broad picture, the individual pinpricks can't be the defining story.

So when the Pew Research Center gathered data from a survey that spans 23 years, guess what they found? Yep, it’s Democrats who have moved sharply to the fringe, not Republicans. Them and their antifa, their SEIU goons, their takeover of academia, Hollywood and the press, and their intolerance of dissenters in their own ranks. It's been pretty obvious to many of us for awhile yet saying anything has fallen on deaf ears. Until this Pew study now. The results provide pretty definitive evidence about which party is out of touch with the mainstream of the country today. Investor's Business Daily has an good editorial about it here.