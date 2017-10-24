It begins: Weinstein triggers civil war on the feminist left

Another week, another broadside against left-wing attorney Lisa Bloom, another round of stories about this feminist crusader selling out women in pursuit of her own craven ambitions and once again failing to competently represent a client.

All is working out as I hoped. The decades of hypocrisy on the left, tolerating piggish behavior by men so long as they bow down to the feminist idol of abortion and hatred of God’s law, are finally coming due. John Nolte of Breitbart captures the magic of this moment, as two feminists, already wounded in the madness of the past year, engage in rhetorical battle.

This week’s broadside comes from Trump-hating comedienne Kathy Griffin, who claims she paid Bloom $40,000 for two days of work that only made things worse, much worse. Before we get into the juicy details, one wonders who is more horrified by this story — Bloom or the left-wing Los Angeles Times? After all, it was the Los Angeles Times that just a few days ago published a gushing profile of Bloom, obviously meant to rehabilitate her image after the disastrous fallout from her defense of Harvey Weinstein and Roy Price, two powerful movie executives accused of sexual misconduct. But stepping all over this beautifully crafted career-rehab parade is Griffin, who is accusing Bloom of gross incompetence and flat-out “fame whoring.” Bloom denies pretty much everything Griffin told the Daily Beast Sunday, but as you will see, a pattern is beginning to develop.

There is always collateral damage when war breaks out, and the LA Times is but one example. There will be much more.

I can only hope that the entire feminist left chooses sides, and has at each other. Alas, that is unlikely to happen. But at a minimum, we have the happy prospect of Lisa Bloom never again able to take a principled stand without evoking giggles.

I’ll settle for that. There are plenty more battles yet to be fought, as a movement built on hypocrisy suddenly has to face its own perfidy.

When a social movment, a revolution, or any other organized activity (including comapnies and partnerships) is enjoying success and growing, compromises and working relationships are comparatively easily maintained. It is easy to share gains, especially when the possibility of more gains in the future seems real. But when matters turn south,and losses or embarrassment or other negative outcomes are to be apportioned, it can get very nasty very fast.