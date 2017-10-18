Is Trump obsessed with wrecking Obama's legacy or simply keeping his promises?

The latest meeting of minds features a cast of Never Trump characters debating Donald Trump's state of mind, with the president's defenders on the other side of the table.

The award-winning television show Meeting of Minds, created by Steve Allen in the 1970s, featured such characters as Thomas Paine, Thomas Jefferson, Karl Marx, and Marie Antoinette discussing the issues of the day.

Setting the stage last weekend, "125 psychologists and other mental health professionals," dressed "in black and wearing red plastic strips around their necks reading 'Danger,'" marched in New York City behind a banner reading "Duty to Warn." Their demand: "that President Trump be thrown out of office."

Consider the warnings posed by our media friends and the counters by Trump defenders.

David Axelrod says Trump is "jealous" of "the esteem with which Obama left office" and that Trump aims to "obliterate the Obama legacy" and that Trump thinks "fulfilling his campaign promises" is "chum in the water."

Michael Goodwin, writing at nypost.com, responds:

And so it goes, day after day, issue after issue. Stripped of policy fig leaves, the media reaction amounts to, "You can't do that! That's not how Barack Obama did it!" See, the newcomer isn't welcome to the neighborhood. The White House and the presidency still belong to Obama.

Charles Blow at nytimes.com expands on Axelrod's theme, contending that "Trump's consuming obsession with undoing everything Obama did" is because it is "cold and miserable standing in the shadow of someone greater and smarter, more loved and more admired."

Blow adds: "There is a thing present in Obama and absent from Trump that no amount of money or power can alter: a sense of elegant intellectualism and taste."

Victor Davis Hanson, writing at amgreatness.com, responds:

Trump in contrast, in gesture, accent, vocabulary, and rashness, sounds like a cigar-chomping blue-collar machinist out of our past who is said to be outrageous in his crudity only because he is condemned by those who are far more outrageous in their mannered sobriety.

At the other end of the Never Trump spectrum, George Will, writing at nationalreview.com, states that "Trump's energy, unleavened by intellect and untethered to principle, serves only his sovereign instinct to pander" to his base, who, according to Will, Trump "disdains" as a "basket of gullibles."

Hanson counters: "Pollsters, pundits, and the media have vastly underestimated how many in America loathe multimillionaire celebrities, pampered athletes, and triangulating politicians – the usual targets of Trump's invective."

An opinion piece at thehill.com by Bill Press says Trump has "turned into a one-man wrecking crew" whose "sole mission is to systematically destroy, one by one, everything Obama accomplished."

And Jeffrey Frank at newyorker.com writes, "[I]f a wrecking ball could transform itself into a Presidency, it would look much like the one that's been fashioned by the President we now have, Donald J. Trump."

Michael Goodwin responds:

It's nine months into the administration, and there is no rest for the hair-on-fire coverage. ... Every report is a parade of horrors that celebrates critics as truth-telling prophets. ... The hyperbolic language is designed to stoke partisan fear and rally the resistance.

Howard Fineman at huffingtonpost.com says the "conventional wisdom about President Donald Trump is clear enough: He's an infantile, ignorant moron," adding that "Democrats hope against hope that he will be impeached over Russia."

Hanson replies: "Thinking (or hoping) that President Trump will implode, quit, be jailed, sicken, die, or be impeached is not an agenda."

Fineman further observes that "if Trump is a moron, he is a moron on a mission – and with more method to his madness than his enemies understand or want to consider." "The tweets are a useful distraction – a kind of air cover for his carpet bombing of federal policy and programs."

Hanson amplifies Fineman's point:

Fresh episodic targeting serves two purposes. Trump is a sort of Road Runner: gone to reply to the next provocation by the time his Wile E. Coyote critics can put their hands around his long-gone neck. The pushback against him is usually yesterday's news drowned out by tomorrow's new melodrama. ... And when a president is doing downfield blocking, others are relieved of the interference. A Trump secretary of defense or national security advisor exercises power and influence in ways unimaginable in comparison to most earlier counterparts.

Paul Krugman at nytimes.com has said Trump's efforts to roll back Obamacare are about "sabotage" and "spite." And House minority leader Nancy Pelosi has renamed Trump's Obamacare executive order "President Trump's executive sabotage."

F.H. Buckley at nypost.com maintains that rather than sabotage, Trump is returning to "constitutional government":

Do you remember how glum Barak [sic] Obama looked after last year's election? ... He was looking at all his unconstitutional executive orders going down the tube. Obama kept the Affordable Care Act looking healthy via an extra-constitutional grant of $1 trillion to health-insurance companies. That required congressional approval, and Obama's decision to bypass Congress was held unconstitutional by a federal court. President Trump's decision Thursday to halt the bailout makes the litigation moot and represents a return to constitutional government.

Buckley adds that the Iran deal "was a treaty that should never have been adopted without two-thirds approval in the Senate, as required by the Constitution":

From 2013 to 2017 we experienced a period of monarchical government under good King Obama and his executive diktats. Under Trump we're seeing a return to constitutional government. Sometimes that means that things don't happen, and don't get passed. But if so, it's as the Framers intended.

Roger Kimball, writing at amgreatness.com, concludes that "on the ground, in the real world, Trump is methodically pushing ahead with the agenda he campaigned on." "In all of these areas, Trump is proceeding not as a wrecking ball but as a deliberate, if often voluble and sometimes exasperating, agent of change."

"Either way," Hanson adds, "the Trump presidency is moving at a speed likely unmatched by his predecessors, and he is getting somewhere fast."