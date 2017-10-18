Is all of this anti-Trump stuff helping California?

Yes, is California anything other than a farm system for developing Trump-hating rhetoric?

A few days ago, I chatted with a friend in California and naturally President Trump's name came up quickly. He is not a very political person but did ask a fair question: are California politicians going to do anything but criticize Trump? After all, they do have some problems in the state, such as out of control public pensions that could soon rival Illinois!

We see the anti-Trump influence in efforts to "primary" Senator Diane Feinstein. I guess that some in the left do not think that she is "left" enough. Can anyone call Senator Dick Durbin, who reminded Democrats that going "too left" may be an electoral problem?

We see a lot more, as Reid Wilson reported:

Feinstein’s challengers offer a hint at the first wave of a coming generational change in California politics, as members of the older generation -- led by the 84-year-old Feinstein, 79-year-old Gov. Jerry Brown (D) and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, 77 -- near the end of their careers. The generation that will vie for the state’s top jobs is fashioning itself as decidedly more aggressive, if not notably more liberal. Those hoping to move up are appealing to a Democratic base that is as energized by the anti-Trump resistance as Tea Party voters were by opposition to President Obama. “The last generation of Democratic leaders was liberal but practical,” said John Pitney, a political scientist at Claremont McKenna College and a former spokesman for the Republican National Committee. “The next generation is under pressure to be more dogmatic. The Democratic left shuns any accommodation with Republicans.” Nearly a decade ago, Tea Party voters fueled discord within the Republican ranks, both as establishment contenders faced conservative rivals and longtime incumbents were deemed insufficiently ideological. Now, it’s the Democrats’ turn.

Liberal but practical? I guess that the opposite of that is radical and unwilling to compromise? How is that going to help California fit in?

And not so fast with The Tea Party comparison.

First, The Tea Party happened because a bunch of citizens like me wanted to make a point. It was never organized by politicians or any leaders. I was at many Tea Party rallies and I saw self-employed guys who took time from their businesses to show up, along with lots of moms with kids who were talking about national debt. It was not based on a hatred of President Obama but rather honest opposition to policies.

Second, California's reaction to Trump is hysterical to say the least. It is fueled by things like "sanctuary cities" or an irrational defense of illegal immigration. California opposes anything that Trump proposes, or as simple as that. That's not a political movement but rather immature people who live in another universe!

As my friend asked: is any of this good for California? My guess is no.

At least, that's what I hear from Golden State "refugees" settling in Texas. They talk about high taxes, abusive regulations, and "rent" that only the rich can afford. They miss the lovely weather but not everything else left behind!

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.