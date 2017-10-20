Ironic: Obama Presidential Center sparks community opposition in the cradle of community organizing

Members of the Midway Plaisance Advisory Council (MPAC) have come out against the location of a proposed two-story above ground parking garage, for the Barack Obama Presidential Center (OPC) that will be situated between the Metra tracks and Stony Island Avenue under Midway Plaisance.

During a private event at its Hyde Park headquarters in August, the Obama Foundation announced that it would fund and construct an underground parking garage that would hold approximately 400-450 cars. The facility will be covered and surrounded by a 3-4 acre park open to the public for use and include a picnic area, a children's play area and other amenities. The structure would also include off-street bus drop-off and pick-up, bicycle parking, and a connection to Metra.

The Obama Foundation previously referred to the area as an "underutilized section of the Midway Plaisance across from the future site of the OPC."

The MPAC, on Wednesday night, voted to adopt a resolution outlining their stance on the proposal during a meeting held at the Midway Plaisance Ice Rink, 1130 Midway Plaisance.

As stated in the resolution the PAC opposes having the parking garage on the Midway and transferring Midway land to private entities.

MPAC members through the resolution urged the foundation, the city of Chicago, the Chicago Park District and the University of Chicago, who proposed the center's location on the South Side to find an alternative site for the parking garage.

Marcy Schlessinger, a resident of Hyde Park, gave a "yes" vote on the resolution. She is not proposing an alternative site per se but wonders if the foundation has considered any other locations.